Sedona closes in-person access to city facilities

SEDONA — To protect citizens and city staff from the potential spread of the coronavirus, the City of Sedona will close in-person access to city facilities, and will move to virtual and phone services beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Visit sedonaaz.gov for more information.

Until March 28

-Essential functions and services like the Police Department, city maintenance and wastewater will continue. But other non-essential but important services like building and development services will be reduced.

-All non-essential services and programs like general inquiries, on-site meetings and billing functions are postponed.



-Council business will be reduced to essential items, but no public will be permitted to attend meetings. In accordance to Open Meeting Law, citizens may watch online here and the city is exploring alternative options for public participation.

-City parks will remain open but all organized recreation activities, including the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s programs and classes, and facility rentals are cancelled. See below.

-City Municipal Courts services will be reduced and/or rescheduled but staff will be available for initial appearances, filing an order of protection and hearing time arrangement.

-Volunteer Park Rangers will suspend all operations and will not have a daily presence in uptown.

Until May 9

The city of Sedona will cancel all city-sponsored and city-permitted large gatherings or events, and private gatherings or events on city properties, for the next eight weeks until May 9. Events canceled include, but are not limited to the Sedona Stumble, Sedona Food Truck Festival, Celebration of Spring, Tlaquepaque Cinco de Mayo Celebration and Rotary Chili Cook-off.

Numerous other private, non-city events may be canceled and citizens are encouraged to reach out to organizers for information.

City events cancelled but under consideration to be rescheduled are the Fix-it Clinic, Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event, open houses for the Climate Action Plan, and the Food and Beverage Bootcamp.

For more information on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department programming cancellations and refund policy, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Details will be communicated in the coming days as information is available. To get more information on this evolving situation, go to sedonaaz.gov/covid19.