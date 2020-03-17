Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Etruscan Smile’ encore March 20-23

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Sedona encore of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning new film “The Etruscan Smile” March 20-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Etruscan Smile” was among the highest-rated films by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival. It was a runner-up for Best Feature Drama and Best of Show.

It has also won the top Audience Choice prizes at several prestigious film festivals around the world.

“The Etruscan Smile” — based on the bestselling novel by José Luis Sampedro — stars Brian Cox (HBO’s “Succession” and Broadway leading man in “The Great Society”) as Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment.

Moving in with his estranged son, Rory’s life will be transformed, just when he expects it least, through a newly found love for his baby grandson.

“The Etruscan Smile” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 20-23. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, March 20 and 23; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.