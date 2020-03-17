Sedona mayor declares state of emergency

SEDONA — In a statement released Tuesday morning, Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty declared a state of emergency.

“To be proactive and precautionary regarding the potential effects of COVID-19, this is a routine measure meant to ensure the city can be nimble in the response and dedicate the resources to take whatever actions are deemed necessary in this rapidly evolving situation,” the release states.

No decisions had been made on business closures, the release states, but those and other actions will be discussed in the coming days in what the release calls “unprecedented times.”

The city says it is in frequent contact with Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily.