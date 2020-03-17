OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 17
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona mayor declares state of emergency
No store closures announced

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty: “To be proactive and precautionary regarding the potential effects of COVID-19, this is a routine measure meant to ensure the city can be nimble in the response and dedicate the resources to take whatever actions are deemed necessary in this rapidly evolving situation."

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty: “To be proactive and precautionary regarding the potential effects of COVID-19, this is a routine measure meant to ensure the city can be nimble in the response and dedicate the resources to take whatever actions are deemed necessary in this rapidly evolving situation."

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:20 a.m.

SEDONA — In a statement released Tuesday morning, Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty declared a state of emergency.

“To be proactive and precautionary regarding the potential effects of COVID-19, this is a routine measure meant to ensure the city can be nimble in the response and dedicate the resources to take whatever actions are deemed necessary in this rapidly evolving situation,” the release states.

No decisions had been made on business closures, the release states, but those and other actions will be discussed in the coming days in what the release calls “unprecedented times.”

The city says it is in frequent contact with Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Influx of migrants, overstretched charity prompt Yuma mayor to declare a state of emergency
City of Sedona gets first electric car
Verde Valley residents’ eyes are especially on the Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off
Gov. Ducey declares COVID-19 state of emergency
State's top prosecutors want price-gouging protection
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News