Birding and art festival canceled

COTTONWOOD — Wednesday afternoon, the Friends of the Verde River announced the cancelation of a key networking and fundraising event that celebrates the habitat that is its focus.

The Friends of the Verde River announced Wednesday, in a news release, the cancellation of the 2020 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, planned for April 23-26. The cancellation is based on the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health recommendations to protect the health of citizens, amid the COVID-19 health scare.

As the festival follows the spring migration of birds up the Verde River, it isn’t possible to postpone the event. ”Wherever you live in the world, you can help birds by creating or maintaining native habitat, eliminating the use of pesticides, and keeping cats and other domestic predators indoors,” said Nancy Steele, the executive director of the Friends of the Verde River, in the release.

The nonprofit hopes that people will be able to join the next Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, which is already set for April 22-25, 2021. The theme in 2021 is “carrion birds,” with the selection bird being the Turkey Vulture.

The Friends of the Verde River works collaboratively to restore habitat, sustain river flows, and promote community stewardship in support of a healthy Verde River system.

For more information about the 2021 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, visit VerdeRiver.org/birding-festival.

The Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival is a four-day community-driven event made possible by the hard work of committed volunteers. The staff of the Friends of the Verde River thanks all of its sponsors for their dedication to birding, nature, and the Verde River, the release states.

To donate to Friends of the Verde River, visit verderiver.org/circles-donation.