Cliff Castle Casino Hotel closes until further notice

CAMP VERDE — Until further notice, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Director of Marketing James Perry, casino leadership made the decision Wednesday morning to close due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“We’ve been talking about this the past few days,” Perry said.

Although it’s “too soon to commit to a date” to reopen, Perry said that there have been “no confirmed cases of guests or team members” of the coronavirus.

While Cliff Castle is closed to the public, employees will report for work, Perry said.

“This is an opportunity for us to catch up on cleaning and various projects,” Perry said.

Camp Verde closes visitor center

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Verde will close its visitor center due to concerns over the coronavirus.

According to Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers, the decision to closes the visitor center “is based on reduced visitor traffic and the risk to our three ambassadors.”

Camp Verde asks that all visitors either call the Economic Development Department at 928-554-0007 or visit visitcampverde.com for information.

Calls to the visitor center, 928-554-0851, will transfer to the Economic Development Department. The visitor center will remain closed until Monday, April 6, when the Town of Camp Verde will reevaluate.

Smithsonian postpones Camp Verde leg of democracy exhibit

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street has postponed the Camp Verde leg of its traveling exhibit Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.

The exhibit, which was scheduled to open March 28-May 11 at the Camp Verde Community Library, has not been officially rescheduled, Library Director Kathy Hellman said. However, plans are for the exhibit to finish at the Camp Verde library sometime in January 2021.

“If everything is able to continue at this modified schedule,” Hellman said.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America will examine the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since the nation’s origins continues to question how to “form a more perfect union.”

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road. Library open hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

