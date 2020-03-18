Coconino County has first positive COVID-19 test

FLAGSTAFF — Coconino County Health and Human Services has confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Coconino County.

The individual is from the greater Flagstaff area and is older than 60, according to a news release from CCHHS.

The agency is conducting an investigation regarding the case to identify other individuals potentially exposed to the illness. The CCHHS Communicable / Infectious Disease Program is monitoring the individual, who is under home isolation.

Due to medical privacy, further information about this case will not be released, the release states.

Yavapai County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but has not begun as much testing as Coconino County, due to the lack of test kits.

Wednesday, CCHHS set up two drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 specimen collection. A testing site was set up at the Fort Tuthill County Park — about 30 miles from Sedona — on Monday and Tuesday.

The second site was scheduled to begin collecting specimens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Coconino Community College, East Campus, Flagstaff.

Collection of specimens outside of a hospital or medical office is intended to keep other patients safe from possible spread of illness.

“It’s really for ease of community and to get results quicker,” explained Coconino County Incident Commander Dr. Marie Peoples. “We’re having next-day turnaround with that.”

She said they have health professionals at Fort Tuthill, security and they are triaging people through lines to get the nasal swab and then a courier to take it to the lab, Peoples said.

They get the information if they need to be quarantined. They don’t want to mix the healthy population with the sick population, she added.

Coconino County has established a COVID-19 Information line: 928-679-7300. Yavapai County has also set up a coronavirus hotline: 844-542-8201.