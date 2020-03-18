Coconino County sets up two drive-up coronavirus testing sites

Coconino County Health and Human Services Wednesday set up two drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 specimen collection, while a local health official on Monday said there is limited testing available in Yavapai County.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yavapai or Coconino counties, acccording to the health departments.

A drive-thru testing site was set up at the Fort Tuthill County Park, which is 30 miles north of Sedona.

The second site was schedule to begin collecting specimens at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Coconino Community College, East Campus, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff.

Collection of specimens outside of a hospital or medical office is intended to keep other patients safe from the possible spread of illness.

“It’s really for ease of community and to get results quicker,” explained Coconino County Incident Commander Dr. Marie Peoples. “We’re having next-day turn-around with that.”

She said they have health professionals at Fort Tuthill, security and they are triaging people through lines to get the nasal swab and then a courier to take it to the lab, Peoples said. They get the information if they need to be quarantined. They don’t want to mix the healthy population with the sick population, she added.

Drive-up specimen collection is available to those who meet the testing criteria from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at each location, the website states.

“An order from a healthcare provider or from the Coconino County Health and Human Service COVID-19 Response Team is required," the website states.

Once complete, the specimen will be taken to a test site for COVID-19 testing. The time it takes for results to be returned will depend on the volume of tests, the website explained.

In Yavapai County, until test kits reach local commercial laboratories, the only people able to be tested are hospitalized patients at either Yavapai Regional Medical Center or the Verde Valley Medical Center, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

“There is definitely not enough testing. We’re not getting anything coming, probably because people are not getting tested,” said Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett on Monday.

“But until we have lab testing, there’s nothing I can do,” Everett said Monday.

So far, hospital testing has been limited to those 65 and older who have traveled to affected areas, or been in contact with someone from those areas, local health officials said. The individual must also show signs of fever, shortness of breath, cough and other respiratory ailments that are not symptoms of some other flu or ailment, they said.

Coconino County has established a COVID-19 Information line 928.679.7300. Yavapai County has set up a COVID-19 hotline at 844-542-8201

NANCI HUTSON of the Daily Courier contributed to this story.