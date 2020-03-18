Community events and announcements: March 18, 2020

Here are some of the events scheduled to happen in the Verde Valley in the weeks and months ahead. Send an email to editorial@verdenews.com with confirmed changes or updates or other events.

Thursday, March 19

Kip Williams to talk Gypsum Caves

CORNVILLE — The Cornville Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 11340 Circle Drive, in Cornville.

The program will feature Kip Williams, who will discuss the Gypsum Caves discovered in an underground lead-zinc-silver operation near Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Williams is a retired geologist with more than 40 years of world-wide mining experience.

The business meeting will include the annual progress report, financial report, budget approval, and election of board members. Candidates for election to two-year terms are Tracey Campbell, Janet Cassagio, Sharon Morehouse, Nita Rinehart, Diana Stipek and Don Welcome.

The Cornville Historical Society Board meet five times each year, the second Wednesday of the month in October, November, January and February and immediately following the annual meeting in March.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For information, call Muffy Vallely at 928-639-9558 or go to cornville-historical-society.org.

Thursday, March 19 and Tuesday, March 31

Authors talk at Clark Memorial Library

CLARKDALE — In March, four local authors will share their experiences about writing at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

Rick Rokosz, retired aerospace executive, teacher, consultant, mentor, and writer of books about implementing change and life in the corporate will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Alice Klies, author, will share her insights on how to get published in Chicken Soup books at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

RSVP with the library at 928-634-5423. For more information, visit friendsofcml.org.

Light refreshments will be provided by Friends of Clark Memorial Library for each event.

Through March 27

Call to Artists for Birding and Nature Festival Art Competition

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival is a festival held each April in Cottonwood. The event is hosted by Friends of the Verde River.

Each year, artists are invited to submit images of original artwork reflecting the festival bird for consideration as the featured artist. The 2021 theme is Carrion Birds, represented in art by the Turkey Vulture.

The selected featured image will be used to promote the festival through print and online advertising as well as in promotional fundraising products that benefit Friends of the Verde River. The winning artist will receive a $100 award, promotional products that include their image, and a free 10-foot x 10-foot space in the vendor tent at the festival to exhibit and sell their artwork in 2021. Deadline to apply: March 27. Selection notifications: April 10. Go to verderiver.org/call-to-artists to learn more.

For more information about the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, visit VerdeRiver.org/birding-festival.

Thursday, March 19

Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

SEDONA — The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild meets the third Thursday of every month at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive, Sedona. The next Meeting is March 19. At 9:30 a.m., coffee social; the program starts at 10 a.m. with Lisa Takata. At 11 a.m., business meeting, followed by show and tell.

Everyone is welcome to attend this program about the Navajo nation and the wool industry in Arizona.

Takata will speak about how her search for locally-grown wool led her to the Navajo nation, where she learned about the rich traditions of Navajo sheep herding dating back to the 1800s.

For the past six summers, Takata has volunteered on a wool buy crew, traveling hundreds of miles across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to help Navajo sheep herding families earn higher prices for the wool and mohair they raise.

Back at home, Takata completed a seven month-in-depth training program to become a volunteer tour guide at the Heard Museum, which provides frequent opportunities to observe how a variety of people from Arizona and around the world interact with and respond to art.

Saturday, March 21

Verde Valley volunteer trail day

COTTONWOOD — Help the U.S. Forest Service and Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition construct the new Bullseye Trail, at Forest Road 493.

Volunteers will work on the trail from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 21. Meet at the Blowout Wash Trailhead, approximately 1.5 miles past the Cottonwood Airport on FR 493.

It’s suggested that volunteers wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants, sturdy work boots, eye protection, and bring snacks and water.

Leather gloves, tools and hard hats will be provided.

Food will be provided by the Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition. To make sure there’s enough food and tools, RSVP to Michael Reveile by March 19 at michael.z.reveile@!usda.gov or 928-777-2216.

Anyone younger than 18 who wants to participate needs to have a signed parental consent form. Contact Reveile for details.

Mondays, March 23 and 30

Suicide prevention workshops

COTTONWOOD — MATFORCE and the Greater Yavapai County Coalition invite you to attend one of two “safeTALK” trainings, free suicide prevention workshops.

The trainings will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays, March 23 and 30, Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood and Monday, March 30, Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. Second St. in Prescott Valley.

SafeTALK teaches participants to recognize signs and to engage a person with thoughts of suicide and connect them with resources to help them be safer from suicide. The workshop is free and available to anyone over the age of 15.

Molly Freibott, a certified safeTALK trainer will be facilitating the workshops. To RSVP for one of the two workshops, contact MATFORCE at 928-708-0100 or matforce@cableone.net.

Thursdays-Saturdays, March 19-21 and 26-28, April 2-4:

Transfer station fee-free days

CAMP VERDE — The Yavapai County Public Works Department has announced the days and hours for its 2020 community cleanup, when fees will be waived at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, about seven miles east of I-17.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge Wednesdays through Fridays, March 19-21 and 26-28, and April 2 through 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The acceptable items are household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, tires and furniture. Items that will not be accepted are loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, NiCad batteries, dead animals or yard or green waste items.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

Be prepared to unload your own vehicle. For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Thursday, March 19

J&B on the Rocks at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library, enjoy a free concert by local band J&B on the Rocks.

J&B on the Rocks features a variety of music including songs from the Big Band era, as well as jazz, county, and Latin.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde.

Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Thursday, March 19

Night of archaeological discovery

CLARKDALE — From 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, the Verde Valley STREAM Council will hold a night of archaeological discovery at the Yavapai College Southwest Wine Center.

Yavapai County Archaeologist Katheryn Turney will present “Archaeology in the Verde Valley and Beyond: The Importance of Protection, Preservation, Education, and Citizen Involvement.”

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be available, and award-winning wines from the college’s Southwest Wine Center will be available for purchase.

Although this is a free community event, space is limited. RSVP at vvstreamarchaeologysciencecafe.eventbrite.com.

Event seating is outside, so please dress accordingly.

Fridays, March 20 to April 10

Climate change and food: presentation series

SEDONA — A series of speakers will discuss connecting the dots between our food system and climate change.

The Sustainability Alliance is offering a new speaker series called “Sustainable Solutions.”

The free set of presentations will happen Fridays, March 20, March 27, April 3 and April 10, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus.

Questions to be addressed will include:

• How do we secure our food supply in the face of a changing climate?

• How can we adapt our food choices and reduce food waste to reduce greenhouse gases?

• How can we ensure everyone has access to nutritious food?

Planet-friendly snacks will be provided. For information, visit sustainabilityallianceaz.org.

Saturday, March 21

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Annual Tea

RIMROCK — The Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club will hold its annual fundraiser tea on Saturday, March 21 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Tickets are $20. This year’s theme is “Broadway and Butterflies,” and will include a Broadway revue and Chico’s fashion show. Themed baskets will be raffled. All proceeds go to a scholarship fund and to local organizations.

Tickets are available from Civic Club members.

Call 510-761-0439 or email bonnie@bbest.com for more information.

Saturdays-Sundays, March 21-22 and March 28-29

Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2020

CAMP VERDE — Bowl for Kids’ Sake is one of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters largest community fundraisers. Because of Yavapai County communities and their support, more bigs and littles can be paired up, more friendships can be created and more futures will be defended and inspired.

This year, Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held March 21-22 and March 28-29 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

Create your team, and get pledges, online at azbigs.org. Team Captain bags, T-shirt and pledge sheets are available by calling Cheryl Gray at 928-634-9789. Then, start bowling. After collecting pledges, as a “thank you” for your hard work, you'll receive two free games of bowling (shoe and ball rental included), a Bowl for Kids' Sake T-shirt for pledges over $125, hot dogs from Cliff Castle, drinks and prizes.

This year’s theme is Rock ‘n’ Bowl and we encourage team members to dress to the theme and rock out at their bowling parties.

As a special incentive, any Verde Valley or Sedona bowler who raises more than $2,020 will be placed into a drawing at the end of the fundraiser for $500 cash.

Ongoing

Maggie’s Hospice needs more volunteers

CAMP VERDE — Maggie’s Hospice is growing and expanding its volunteer program. If you have ever considered being a volunteer with hospice, now is a great time to do so.

Maggie’s Hospice values the skills and experience of its volunteers, and provides excellent training and support.

Call Maggie’s Hospice for more information, 928-775-2290. Ask for Michele.

Ongoing

Earn a certificate in biblical studies – at Parkside Church

CAMP VERDE — Parkside Community Church is now an extension campus for Arizona Christian University – ACU.

Parkside Church, at 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, now offers a one-year Bible certificate program – 18 credit hours – available to complete or begin a university education program at ACU.

The first of six 12-week courses started on Feb. 11. The three-credit hour courses start at 6 p.m. and cost $100 per credit hour, with a $50 registration fee.

For more information, email Chad Kent at chad.kent@arizonachristian.edu or call 602-489-5300 ext. 7196.

Update

Trek for Tech postponed

LAKE MONTEZUMA — Friends of Beaver Creek Library has postponed this year’s Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk, scheduled for Saturday, March 21.

Friends of Beaver Creek Library would “like to have it in the fall, maybe September, October, November,” said Judy McBride of the Friends group. “But we don’t want to set a date until we know what will transpire.”

Saturday, March 21

Loven Family run, walk rescheduled for Sept. 12

COTTONWOOD — Because of coronavirus concerns, this year’s Loven Family Run & Walk has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. Current registrations will be transferred to the September run. Updated event and course information will be sent out as soon as possible.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is a fundraising event supporting patients of Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. Funds raised directly benefit those receiving care through these services. Information regarding the event is available at lovenfamilyrun.com.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to prevent spread, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services web sites.

March 25

Member Madness Nature Night

SEDONA — Member Madness Nature Night happens at Northern Arizona Audubon Society on Wednesday, March 25 at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

About 25 members have each submitted five slides and will talk on a variety of nature subjects for five minutes each. It’s great fun to hear so many speak on assorted topics.

Thursday, March 26

CPD Citizens Academy starts March 26

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department’s next Citizen Police Academy will run for 10 Thursday evenings, beginning March 26.

Applications can be obtained in the front lobby of the Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S 6th Street, Cottonwood, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

A minimum of 20 people must sign up in order for the academy to take place.

The 10-week program designed to help Cottonwood residents increase their understanding of how a police department works within our community.

Participants have the opportunity to meet and learn about the men and women who are protecting their community and gain insight into the daily decisions the officers must make and the reasons behind those decisions. The academy includes courses on patrol operations, K-9, SWAT, patrol procedures, drugs, use of force, and other topics.

These classes are taught by CPD personnel. There will also be tours of the Cottonwood Police Department and the opportunity to ride with an officer on patrol.

Citizens eligible to apply for the academy must be 18 or older and live and/or work in the Verde Valley Area. Participation includes a commitment to attend all the training sessions.

The classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building.

There will be a culmination dinner in the eleventh week. There is no cost to participate in the academy.

For information, contact sergeants Tod Moore or Josh Fradette, tmoore@cottonwoodaz.gov or jfradette@cottonwoodaz.gov, or call 928-634-4246, ext. 2216 or ext. 2212.

Friday, March 27

Climate Change, Myths and the Search for Real Solutions

CLARKDALE — Dr. Brian Petersen, interim director of Northern Arizona University’s Sustainable Communities Program, will talk about “Climate Change, Myths & the Search for Real Solutions” at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27 in Room M-137 of Yavapai College’s Verde Campus, 601 W. Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Recent climate change analyses have called for swift and extensive interventions to avert climate catastrophe. Although climate change poses significant threats to Arizona and beyond, society has not mobilized to address these challenges.

In particular, ‘solutions’ put forward not only do not address the root driver of the problems they often prove counterproductive. This talk will outline why the solutions put forward will not solve the climate crisis and will instead put forward alternative interventions that society will need to implement if we hope to minimize future temperature increases and the associated consequences. Please join the open discussion with Q & A session.

Friday, March 27 Call to artists: Verde Valley Birding Festival competition

COTTONWOOD — A call to artists has been issued for the 2021 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival Art Competition.

The annual festival held each April in Cottonwood, hosted by Friends of the Verde River. Each year, artists are invited to submit images of original artwork reflecting the festival bird for consideration as the featured artist.

The 2021 theme is “Carrion Birds,” represented in art by the turkey vulture. The selected featured image will be used to promote the festival through print and online advertising as well as in promotional fundraising products that benefit Friends of the Verde River.

The winning artist will receive $100, promotional products that include their image, and a free 10-by-10 space in the vendor tent at the festival to exhibit and sell their artwork in 2021.

The deadline to apply is March 27. Selection notifications will be sent out April 10. Go to verderiver.org to learn more.

Deadline is March 27

MATForce youth poster contest

MATForce and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up for the annual MATForce youth poster contest. There are many cash prizes and many ways to win.



Yavapai County youth ages 5 to 18, are invited to create an original poster that depicts an anti-drug message. Winning posters will be used in official MATForce materials, such as printed posters, school prevention workbooks, websites, and local or state media releases.

Two grand prize winners will be selected from the contest’s two main categories: grades K-6 and grades 7-12. Each grand prize winner will receive $250. Also, $25 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the winners in each of seven other age categories. Honorable mention winners will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

For contest guidelines, visit matforce.org or contact Deputy Scott Reed at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: scott.reed@yavapai.us or call 928-777-7253. Contest deadline is 3 p.m. March 27.

March 28-May 11

Democracy in American exhibit comes to Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council, presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in American.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

Opening at Camp Verde Community Library on Saturday, March 28, Voices and Votes will be on view through Monday, May 11. The exhibition will tour five communities in Arizona starting in Camp Verde in March 2020 and ending at the Capital Museum in January 2021.

The exhibit explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government, and more.

With the support and guidance of Arizona State Humanities council, the Camp Verde library will develop complementary exhibits, host public programs and facilitate educational initiatives to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Saturday, March 28

Sedona food truck festival

SEDONA — “Grub, Brews and Tunes” is the name of a Saturday, March 28, food truck event at Posse Grounds Park in West Sedona. The fourth annual festival has no admission charge and will include live music from the Invincible Grins.

Food trucks will be on-site. Each truck will have a $5 sampler menu and much more. There will be $5 beer and wine for sale.

For information, contact Ali Baxter at 928-282-7098 or abaxter@sedonaaz.gov.

Saturday, March 28

Moose, Legion craft show in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE — The Verde Valley Women of the Moose, Chapter 1854, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 135 will host a joint Spring Craft Show Fundraiser, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Moose Lodge 1449 Hall, 1051 S. Broadway, Clarkdale. The show is open to the public.

WOTM proceeds from the fundraiser will go to their local youth awareness programs, Angie’s Home and their dual sister charities, Mooseheart and Moosehaven. The ALA Unit 135 earnings will be set aside for future girls attending the annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program held at the University of Arizona.

There will be approximately 25 vendor spaces available at $30 per space.

Each space is approximately 6 feet by 9 feet and will accommodate as many as two six-foot tables or one nine-foot table, plus a small card table. Crafters are required to provide their own tables, but on a first-come, first-serve basis, some tables are available, but reserved at the time of event registration.

In past years, the sale has hosted crafters with items such as crochet objects, quilts, yarn dolls, sewing items, homemade fudge, jams and jellies, cards, luminaries, every type of jewelry, small saw art handcrafted items, gel candles, goat milk products, purses, painted rocks and stenciling and more.

A table filled with sweet-treats will be available along with lunch items.

For information or to register, call Jeri Strande at 928-649-3374 or Cathy Yorba at 928-300-5535.

March 28

March a Mile for Meals

CAMP VERDE — On Saturday, March 28, Meals-on-Wheels, in partnership with the Verde Valley Senior Center, will sponsor the fifth annual Camp Verde March-a-Mile event to raise money for the Meals on Wheels program.



Registration with begin at 9:30 a.m. at the downtown gazebo at 475 Main St. The March will begin at 10 a.m. The March will proceed south along Main Street to the signal at State Route 260, then turn left and continue to Ernie’s Union 76 Station, where walkers will be given refreshments.



The route is all on a sidewalk and does not require crossing any major streets. Any walker who raises $50 or more in pledges will receive a pancake and sausage breakfast, courtesy of the Camp Verde Denny’s restaurant.

Registration forms and pledge sheets are available in Camp Verde at Town Hall, the library, Senior Center and Parks and Recreation Department.



Bring the registration form and Pledge Sheet with you on the morning of the walk. For more information, call Marie De Clue at 928-554-1059 or Penelope Cook at 928-606-5371.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to approximately 60 Camp Verde residents on a daily basis, five days a week, about 15,600 meals a year, at an annual cost of more than $100,000.

Saturday, March 28

Explore the teachings of the Baha’i Faith

COTTONWOOD — On Saturday, March 28, the Cottonwood Bahá'í community will discuss the equality of men and women at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Baha’i’s believe the equality of the sexes is a spiritual and moral standard essential for the unification of the planet. Without the qualities, talents, and skills of both women and men, true economic and social development of the planet is impossible.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com.

Deadline is March 30

Equestrian club offers scholarships

In honor of founder and equestrian activist Diane C. Lovett, the Rio Verde Roverettes equestrian club – RVR – is offering four $500 scholarships to any college, university, or vocational school for female students.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must be in their junior or senior year of high school or freshman year of college, be a resident of the Verde Valley, must fill out an application, must submit official high school and/or college transcripts from the fall semester, must submit a letter of intent and two letters of recommendation, and must supply a current photo.

Application, details about each of the requirements, and conditions of the scholarship are at rioverderoverettes.org.

Applications must be postmarked by March 30.

Rio Verde Roverettes are an all-women’s drill and equestrian team that promotes good horsemanship, sportsmanship and health, and promotes the Verde Valley and the western way of life.

The club sponsors equestrian-based activities, provides volunteers for community services and events, and contributes to charitable organizations.

Wednesday, April 1

‘Inmate to citizen’ presentation

COTTONWOOD — A free and open-to-the-public presentation titled “From Inmate to Citizen” is set for Wednesday, April 1, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. Sixth Street.

Do you have a friend or loved one who is incarcerated and soon to be released? Are you wondering about the excitement, fears and challenges that individuals and families face when someone they care about is transitioning from prison to the community? If so, you are invited to this presentation by MATFORCE’s Yavapai Reentry Project.

Individuals returning from prison into the community experience a transition that can include fears, trauma, communication challenges, adjusting to a world that may have changed during their incarceration and cultural changes that include using different thinking and processing skills than what was needed in prison.

The presentation will help families and friends understand these challenges and will help them gain a better understanding of how to best guide and communicate effectively with the returning individual. For questions, contact MATFORCE at matforce@cableone.net or 928-708-0100.

Tuesday-Saturday, March 20-May 2

Earth Day-themed events across Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY — Celebrate the 50th Earth Day, April 21, with Earth Day-themed events throughout the spring.

The Sustainability Alliance compiles Earth Day related events in the Verde Valley. This year, there are at least 23 offerings between late March and early May.

Go to VVEarthDay.com to find events near you, such as community celebrations, sustainable home tours, presentations, retail discounts and more! On the website you can click the arrows for more information and contacts.

In the age of COVID-19, you might want to ask about the expected group size if you are in a high-risk group.

March 20 to April 10, Sedona: What we can do about the Climate Crisis - Climate and Food

March 26, Cottonwood: Food for Life Healthy Basics Cooking Demo Class

April 1, Cottonwood: Food for Life Healthy Basics Cooking Demo Class No. 2

April 4, Cottonwood: Verde Valley Seed Library

April 9, Cottonwood: Food for Life Healthy Basics Cooking Demo Class No. 3

April 11, Camp Verde: Earth Day 2020!

April 11, Sedona: Verde Valley School Plant and Seed Sale

April 11: Sedona Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection

April 15, Sedona: How Our Environment Impacts Our Overall Health

April 16, Cottonwood: Food for Life Healthy Basics Cooking Demo Class No. 4

April 18, Sedona: Red Rock State Park: Earth Day Celebration!

April 18, Sedona, 41st Annual Native Plant Workshop

April 22-26, Sedona: Earth Day discount at Creative Gateways

April 22, Sedona: Sustainable Living: Solar, Rainwater, Compost, Plastic Reduction & More

April 22, Sedona: Kids and Compost: Earth Day at West Sedona School

April 22, Cottonwood: Earth Day march

April 22, Clarkdale: Fifty Years of Earth Day

April 23-26, Cottonwood: Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

April 23, Cottonwood: Food for Life Healthy Basics Cooking Demo Class No. 5

April 24-25, Clarkdale: Emerging Winemakers Competition and Symposium

April 25-26, Sedona: “Shredona” Mountain Bike Skills Clinic

April 30, Cottonwood: Food for Life Healthy Basics Cooking Demo Class No. 6

May 2, Sedona: Fix-it Clinic

Saturday, April 4

Kindergarten ‘readiness fair’ in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — The Arizona’s Children Association’s Family Education & Support Services presents the 2020 Kindergarten Readiness Fair for the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m. to noon, at the district offices, 1 N. Willard St., Cottonwood.

School-readiness resources, kindergarten experts answering questions, a school bus to be explored, door prizes and take-home activities for children will be available.

Call 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or email FESSyavapai@arizonaschildren.com with questions.

Friday, April 6

Important Clarkdale election cycle dates

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced. To be on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn between 8 a.m. Monday, March 9, and 5 p.m., Friday, April 6.

Candidate petitions must have a minimum of 40 signatures and not more than 80. A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3 general election for local candidates will be required.

The voter registration deadlines are July 6 for the primaries and Oct. 5 for the general election.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are the four-year term mayoral seat, held by Doug Von Gausig, the four-year council seats held by Richard Dehnert and Scott Buckley and the two-year council seat currently held by Debbie Hunseder.

This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving candidate nomination packet. Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth St. at the Town Hall complex, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Ongoing

Senior Center seeks volunteers

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Senior Center is seeking volunteer musicians, performers, etc. for entertainment for the Verde Valley Senior Center. Contact Heather Daniels, the center’s events and social activities coordinator at 928-634-5450 or email her at heather.eventsvvsc@gmail.com.

Also, the center is accepting donations to help offset the cost of Meals on Wheels, which feeds about 1,300 seniors per week. : Hunger knows no boundaries. Donations can be made by credit card via PayPal at verdevalleyseniorcenter.org.

Saturday, April 11

Dream Run

SEDONA — On Saturday, April 11, Verde Valley School will host the 4th annual Dream Run 5K/10K, at 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona. The Dream Run is a great opportunity for runners and walkers to explore new trails and check out the international school campus while supporting Native American students with private school tuition.

All proceeds from the event support tuition scholarships for tribal members attending VVS, providing access to a life changing education for each.

The 2020 Dream Run includes both 5K and 10K trail runs for all levels and ages of runners and walkers, followed by food and festivities.

Start time for both events begins at 9 a.m. Please arrive at Brady Hall on the Verde Valley School campus by 8:30 a.m. for check-in or to register at the event.

Race entry fee is $30 prior to race day, or $35 for race day registration. Fee includes race entry, Dream Run t-shirt, and post-race refreshments.

Dogs on leashes are warmly welcomed. Prizes will be given in a variety of categories, such as oldest finisher, youngest finisher, largest group to finish together, and several more.

To register or donate to the VVS Native American Scholarship Fund, visit tiny.cc/dreamrun2020.

For race information, call Leigh Carter at 520-234-6881 or email lcarter@vvsaz.org.

Saturday, April 11

Hazardous disposal in Sedona

SEDONA — The Yavapai County Public Works Solid Waste Department is joining with the City of Sedona in hosting a free household hazardous waste disposal day, Saturday, April 11, at Sedona Red Rock High School, April 11, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, 8 a.m. to noon.

Sedona residents and unincorporated Yavapai County residents may participate with proof of residency. A driver’s license or utility bill must be provided.

Coconino County residents with household hazardous waste may contact the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center for year-round disposal service at 928-213-2159.

Acceptable items include aerosol paints and spray products, batteries (except for lead, acid or any other vehicle batteries), gasoline, household cleaners, kerosene, light bulbs, pesticides, pool chemicals, standard grill and camping propane tanks, oil-based paints, stains, solvents, thinners and adhesives and electronic devices for free disposal.

This includes computer equipment, small appliances, TVs and most other electronic devices.

No latex paints or commercial business waste will be accepted.

This program is for residential use only. For information on acceptable and unacceptable items, visit the City of Sedona website sedonaaz.gov, call 928-203-5060 or call Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Through April 15

Individual ADOR income tax filing now open

PHOENIX — The State of Arizona’s individual income tax filing season for tax year 2019 has opened. The deadline to file is April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file electronically and have refunds direct deposited to help reduce errors and the potential for tax fraud. During last tax filing season, about 83 percent of the 3.4 million Arizona income tax returns were e-filed.

Taxpayers can view a list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department and access Arizona tax forms and instructions — including instruction booklets — on the Department of Revenue’s website, azdor.gov. Instruction booklets will also be available at ADOR offices and local libraries.

Photos in color/Cottonwood: ADOR Income Tax E-File.jpg or ADOR Income Tax E-File BW.jpg

Saturday, April 18

Rocks in the Park

CORNVILLE — Verde River Rockhounds present Rocks in the Park V, the group’s rock and mineral sale, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road, in Cornville.

Members from three rock and gem clubs as well as outside vendors will sell everything from mineral specimens to yard rock, cabochons, crystals, rough rock, slabs, loose gems, jewelry, rock art and lapidary equipment.

Well-known wildlife artist Tony Znaniecki will be one of 30 vendors at Rocks in the Park. Znaniecki paints stunning scenes on agate and petrified wood.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, email jaelav334@gmail.com or visit verderiverrockhounds.com.

Sponsored by the Cornville Community Association.

Saturday, April 18

Re-enacting 1928 bank robbery

CLARKDALE — A casting call is out for Verde Valley theater people wanting to get involved in the Saturday, April 18 re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank robbery.

Organizers are looking for actors, production assistants, costume designers, and even an experienced director. Be a part of bringing an important historical event of the Verde Valley to life.

The event is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, in conjunction with the Annual Historic Building and Home Tour.

Three performances will happen, all on Saturday, April 18.

Anyone interested can contact Bill Regner at bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov or 928-639-2434.

Saturday, April 18

Earth Day celebration at RR State Park

SEDONA — Red Rock State Park’s annual Earth Day Celebration is Saturday, April 18 and features live reptile and raptor presentations, courtesy of The Phoenix Herpetological Society and the International Raptor & Falconry Center, as well as specialty nature hikes, booths, games, kids crafts and much more.

Learn from our community partners how you can take action to reduce the impacts of climate change and come experience some of the plants, animals, and beautiful landscapes that your actions will help preserve.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost is $4 for those age 14a and older, $2 for children ages 7-13 and free for children age 6 and younger.

Check the park website, azstateparks.com/red-rock, for updates on scheduled activities.

Red Rock State Park is 4050 Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona.

Saturday, April 18

No Oak Creek Apples meeting in March

SEDONA — There will not be a regular monthly meeting of the Oak Creek Apples Macintosh Users Group in March 2020. The next regular meeting will be Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m., at the Sedona Library.

The OCAMUG is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications. OCAMUG is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible.

Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone who wishes to belong. For more information, ask at the meeting greeting table.

Saturday, April 25

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

DEWEY — Saturday, April 25, is World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. From 10 a.m. to noon, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, 12255 Turquoise Circle, Dewey, is a celebration event that is free and open to the public. For information, contact Patti Daughery at taichipatti@me.com or 928-899-5252.

Monday, April 27

‘100+ Women Who Care’ chapter forms

SEDONA — The mission of the recently launched organization chapter is making a significant financial impact for a chosen nonprofit organization by raising $10,000 in an easy, efficient manner.

Cottonwood's first Giving Circle Meeting of The 100+ Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Chapter is Monday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Relics Restaurant, 3235 W. State Route 89A in Sedona.

Three times yearly, members can nominate a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, and three are randomly selected to deliver a presentation at a Giving Circle Meeting. The recipient is determined by a majority vote.

Also, 100 women each write a check directly to the chosen nonprofit in the amount of $100 and collectively donate a total of $10,000. This has a major impact on both the organization and the community.

There are no dues, only a commitment to meet for an hour and contribute three times a year. One hundred percent of donations go directly to a local nonprofit.

By joining with other women, a meaningful sum of money is made available and has an immediate, powerful impact on the community.

For further information, please contact Judy Reichert at 317-432-8996.

Wednesday-Sunday, April 29-May 3

Verde Valley Fair volunteers sought

COTTONWOOD — Volunteers are needed for the 2020 Verde Valley Fair, set to take place Wednesday, April 29 through Sunday, May 3, with the arts and crafts exhibits, the information booth and elsewhere.

Shifts are short so that each volunteer can enjoy the fair when done.

Contact Trish Hansen for information at 928-634-3290 or sponsors@vvfair.com.

May 16 -17

Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour

JEROME — The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 55th annual Home and Building Tour, May 16 -17, a chance to look at some totally renovated gems in the mile-high town.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town to Spook Hall. The Tour starts with ticket sales at this original JC Penney on Hull Avenue.

Adults cost $25, kids $10. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure.

First Tour starts at 9 a.m. and the last tickets of the day are sold at 3 p.m. Allow 2-4 hours for this event. Participants will take a van ride to most locations with a few within walking distance of each other.

This tour is not handicapped accessible.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or email info@jeromechamber.com for more information.

Through Monday, May 25

Red Rock State Park online raffle

SEDONA — In response to COVID-19 closures, benefactors of Red Rock State Park are moving their outdoor classroom raffle online.

Through May 25, benefactors will be selling raffle tickets through the website benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago.

The new classroom, to be built on safer, higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students.

Tickets for these raffles will be $5 each, or $20 for five. The drawing will take place on May 25. You do not need to be present in order to win.

The park’s School Connection Program introduces more than 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. Since the old classroom was destroyed, the Park has lacked an outdoor classroom for this valuable educational program.

There will be two separate raffle drawings. The first will be a 50-50 raffle, with a first prize of 25 percent of the proceeds, a second prize of 15 percent and a third prize of 10 percent.

The remaining 50 percent will go to the outdoor classroom fund. The separate raffle will be for a number of prizes donated by local businesses.

An example of a prize is two lodging nights, tickets for local adventures and meals at local restaurants.

In addition, winners of five Arizona State Parks standard annual passes will be drawn.

A full list of prizes can be viewed online at benefactorsrrsp.org.

Monday, May 30 Bad Apple Bash Tiki Classic

CAMP VERDE — Verde River RV Resort and Cottages, 1472 W. Horseshoe Bend Drive in Camp Verde, will host its inaugural Bad Apple Bash from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Poolside games, food vendors, classic cars, live music and 50/50 raffle.

Through May 1, accepting applications for the Miss Bad Apple Pageant, $30 to enter. Fifteen ladies will be chosen to compete in the pageant.

More information, email misslilymaed@gmail.com. Or visit the Bad Apple Bash Tiki Classic page on Facebook.

Monday, June 8

Missoula Children’s Theater to hold auditions for The Frog Prince

CAMP VERDE — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre’s production of The Frog Prince from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 8. Anyone auditioning should arrive by 8:50 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are three sisters – who happen to be princesses – two students to play the lonely frog, Ollie the aspen tree, bumbling knights, kindly swamp things, the well-read alligator, fancy flamingos, helpful ducks, a busy fly and the mischievous Venus fly traps.



All students, grades first through 12th, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.

The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

Missoula Children's Theatre will present The Frog Prince on Saturday, June 13 at Camp Verde Schools’ Multi Use Center.

The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Camp Verde is brought to you by Camp Verde Children’s Theater with support from Alan G. Benfer Scholarship Fund and Camp Verde Unified School District.

For more information, call Teddy Armstrong at 928-592-7815.

Tuesday, June 23

Business and culinary showcase

COTTONWOOD — The 2020 Sedona Verde Valley Business & Culinary Showcase, formerly known as the Regional Mixer, is set for Tuesday, June 23, at Blazin' M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year's event will take place on expanded grounds and will have surprises in store. Mix and mingle with businesspeople from all across the Verde Valley.

Questions can be directed to Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Director of Partner Services Teri Ruiz, who can be reached at 928-204-112.

To register for a table or to sponsor, go to the Community Calendar page of CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

Mondays

Origami for beginners

CAMP VERDE — Visit the Camp Verde Community Library at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for the next class in a series of origami classes for beginners.

Have you always wanted to learn how to do origami but didn't know where to start? Levi, a seventh grader, will teach you the things you need to know to get started. Origami is a very easy hobby to pick up and it’s a lot of fun.

Class is for ages 8 and older. Classes are Mondays at 4 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Mondays

Toastmasters teaches public speaking with fun, creativity

COTTONWOOD — Verde Valley residents don’t need to make a New Year resolution to improve their communication, leadership or speaking abilities in 2020. All they have to do is join Toastmasters and participate.

Meetings are held every Monday (except holidays) from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club does much more than help people overcome fear of speaking in front of others. It also supports success in corporate and business settings. It boosts confidence for people who simply want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast. Toastmasters are known for the fun and creativity that characterize the meetings.

Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for a while before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results.

For information, email the Club at cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com, or call Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong classes in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Tuesdays Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.

Tuesdays and Thursdays Cottonwood Public Library offers free tutoring

COTTONWOOD — To further connect with the community it serves, students in first through sixth grades can now receive free tutoring at the Cottonwood Public Library.

The free tutoring is offered in reading and math and is typically held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Youth Services department of the library or upstairs in the reopened Teen Zone study room.

Parents may sign their child up for the free tutoring sessions by calling 928-340-2788. Parents must attend the first session with the tutor to determine which areas the tutor will need to focus on.

The student being tutored is expected to bring their own homework and school supplies such as paper, pencils, class materials, homework and books. Tutored students are also welcome to choose books housed in the library for reference.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Ongoing MATForce warns against Coricidin abuse

MATForce, JPO and YCESA encourage caregivers to warn youth of the risks of abusing Coricidin tablets

Due to recent increases in youth abusing the over the counter medication Coricidin, MATForce, the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) are encouraging parents and caregivers to discuss the dangers of this drug with youth.



Coricidin is an over-the-counter cold remedy which contains Dextromethorphan also known as DXM. Often teens naively assume that Coricidin and other cough and cold products containing DXM are not dangerous but this assumption can be deadly.

Large quantities of Coricidin can cause individuals to go into a coma or even lead to death.



Some of the signs of Coricidin use are similar to alcohol intoxication. These signs include confusion, drowsiness, convulsions, difficulty walking and vomiting. Long term Coricidin use can lead to mental illness (psychosis), high blood pressure and heart disease.

MATForce is also encouraging retailers who sell Coricidin to consider only allowing sales of Coricidin to individuals who are 18 years of age or older.



To prevent recent shop lifting and to protect area youth, Walmart adopted this age restriction policy.

Treatment for drug dependence is available in Yavapai County. For available resources, call the Steward Health Choice Crisis line at 1-877-756-4090 or visit the MATForce website at matforce.org.

Ongoing Census Bureau visits Yavapai County

The Census Bureau is visiting Yavapai County as part of the 2020 Decennial Census. The decennial census counts everyone in the U.S., including people who live or stay in nontraditional living situations such as RV parks, marinas, campgrounds, racetracks, carnivals and hotels/motels.

The Census Bureau data collected determines how more than $675 billion of federal funding are spent on infrastructure, programs, and services each year.

For more information, visit ]census.gov and click on "Data Protection and Privacy Policy" at the bottom of the home page.

This page also includes information about the collection, storage, and use of these records; click on System of Records Notices (SORN) and look for Privacy Act system of Records Notice COMMERCE/CENSUS-5, Decennial Census Program.

Please visit the Census 2020 Web site at.2020census.gov for more information.



Wednesdays Square dance lessons

COTTONWOOD — Square dancing is easier and lots more fun than the new television series. No need to rehearse, a caller serves as music coordinator and choreographer.

During a 15-week class, dancers learn to listen to calls and respond. Experienced dancers help newbies until they get the hang of things.



Four sets of couples form a square. Although you dance several dances with one partner, you interact with everyone in the square. Every 20 minutes there is a break to socialize and snack. Unlike on television, there are no worries about not getting to dance again. The next tip will shuffle you to another partner to create a new square.

The Cottonwood Road Runners Club hosts monthly dances and welcomes participants from neighboring areas, travelers, or anyone who has mastered the basics.

New classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The first lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person. Plus dance/workshop follows the beginner class. Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Ongoing

Volunteer at Montezuma Castle, Well national monuments

SEDONA — The National Park Service is looking for dedicated local volunteers to help with seasonal visitor programming at Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well through May 2020.



This is a great opportunity to learn more about the National Park Service and try out volunteering on a temporary assignment with a minimum commitment of four hours a week.

National Park Service has a variety of positions available to accommodate any interest and/or ability.

Each position will have two shifts, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Please indicate your availability and shift preference in your application.

To apply, please see our website at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.

For more information, email Krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Castle is at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy in Camp Verde.



Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit nps.gov/moca.

Ongoing

Call for artists to display artwork

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has created a rotating artist program to display artwork on a monthly basis in the city’s council chambers building.

Artists in the Cottonwood area who are interested in participating in the program may call the City Clerk Marianne Jiménez at 928-340-2727, or email mjimenez@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Ongoing

Call Volunteers needed for Jerome boards

JEROME — The Town of Jerome is seeking volunteers to fill vacant seats on its Planning and Zoning Commission, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustment. If you are interested in serving on either body, contact Zoning Administrator John Knight at (928) 634-7943, or j.knight@jerome.az.gov.

An application to serve on a Board is available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the website jerome.az.gov.

Ongoing

Clarkdale announces Concerts in the Park lineup

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale has announced this year’s Concerts in the Park band line up. It was a record year for submissions with 35 bands competing for eight concert slots. The following bands have been selected and notified:

-May 23 – Verde Valley Big Band (big band/swing/jazz/pop)

-June 6 – Big Daddy D and the Dynamites (blues)

-June 20 – Johnny Lingo Trio (rolk/pop/reggae/Latin)

-July 11 – Cheek Tones (rock)

-July 25 – Trotters Wake (Irish/Celtic)

-Aug. 8 – Cadillac Angels (American rockabilly)

-Aug. 22 – McKenna Faith (country)

-Sept. 5 – Come Back Buddy (‘50s-‘60s rock)

Mark your calendar to join us at the Clarkdale Town Park this summer. View the Town website clarkdale.az.gov for concert and band details. For more information, call 928-639-2460 or email parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.