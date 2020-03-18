Cottonwood Area Transit suspends cash fares on all routes

Effective immediately, Cottonwood Area Transit will suspend cash fares on all routes. This temporary measure is being taken as a safety precaution for our riders, drivers, and staff that handle cash. Retain your monthly pass or punch pass for use after this precaution is lifted.

"We are not making any modifications to the bus service at this time. Should this change we will inform you through the media, the City of Cottonwood website (CottonwoodAZ.gov), our Facebook page (facebook.com/CityofCottonwoodAZ), and via the RouteShout app," a city news release stated.

For more information about Verde Valley public transportation, please call the CAT office at 938-634-2287.