Cottonwood Chamber scraps all upcoming programs

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 1:28 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — In an abundance of caution, according to a news release, all Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce public programs in March and early April are postponed or canceled.

This includes all meetings held at the Chamber office.

Here is a list of cancelled or postponed Chamber events:

-The Thursday, March 19 Mixer is canceled.

-Monday, March 23: “Monthly Marketing Monday’s Topic” is now a conference call. Join a conference call at 11:30 a.m. with Yuloff Creative Marketing Solutions as they present easy and inexpensive ways to market your business. The dial-in number is 605-475-4066; the access code is 918868#.

Join the online meeting at the website join.freeconferencecall.com/info07162; the online meeting ID is info07162.

-The Thursday, March 26 breakfast is canceled.

-The Wednesday, April 8 Job Fair has been postponed, with a future date to be determined.

-The Chamber office will remain open, unless directed to do so by a government agency, but all meetings in the board room are canceled. The Visitor Center, located at 849 Cove Parkway, Suite B, Cottonwood, will remain open.

The Chamber is working through the Arizona Governor's office to identify businesses that need assistance.

The Chamber staff will continue to follow updates regarding COVID-19 and will determine what course the Chamber will take for programs planned in mid- to late April.

Contact the Chamber with questions at 928-634-7593 or info@CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

