Cottonwood-Oak Creek unveils online education resources during coronavirus closure
COTTONWOOD — Wednesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek announced that the district’s families can now access school resources and messages through its COCSD Remote Resource Platform at cocsd.us.
Access is also available at facebook.com/cocsd.us, instagram.com/cocsd_official/?hl=en, and drive.google.com/open?id=1t-D6Q1i48UHcNJuIy3WDg9hRIav5JG8P.
While the resources are not required of students, they are designed to keep students practicing skills during the coronavirus closure, the district announced in a letter to its families.
“Students will not receive a grade, nor will your student be held accountable for the completion of any of these resource suggestions,” the letter stated. “If families have alternative ideas on how to keep their child engaged in the learning process, we encourage you to spend time working and learning with your child.”
Anyone who needs printed materials for their child on during the closure is asked to contact their school’s office.
