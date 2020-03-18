OFFERS
County Supervisors send wildlife refuge use permit back to Planning and Zoning

Citizens concerned with a possible wildlife care center in Cornville listen from the lobby at the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting March 18 at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley complex in Cottonwood. VVN/Bill Helm

Citizens concerned with a possible wildlife care center in Cornville listen from the lobby at the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting March 18 at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Verde Valley complex in Cottonwood. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 12:51 p.m.

photo

Cornville resident Nancy Sheffert passes out forms to people who had an opinion on the possible relocation of a Southern California wildlife refuge to Cornville. VVN/Bill Helm

COTTONWOOD — Wednesday, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors decided that the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission should again consider whether they support the relocation of a Southern California wildlife refuge to Cornville.

Following the Supervisors’ 5-to-0 vote to remand back to the commission, Mollie Hogan, founder and director of Nature of Wildworks, said she was prepared to make a presentation to the County Supervisors.

But District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman said that he had received “over 50 emails from locals” about Hogan’s application for conditional use permit and setback waiver.

“I didn’t know if they just woke up,” Thurman said via phone. “Because of so many problems not brought up, I agree this needs to go to P&Z to be vetted properly.”

Close to two dozen people interested in the Supervisors’ decision on Hogan’s application watched the meeting on a television in the lobby as the county building observed social distancing in the meeting room.

Nature of Wildworks

Located in Topanga, California, Nature of Wildworks houses about 55 animals such as birds, mountain lions and small mammals. Hogan would like to move the wildlife refuge to a 7.78-acre parcel on the east side of S. Tissaw Road, approximately 2.15 miles from Cornville Road.

The parcel is in an RCU-2A (Residential; Rural) zoning district. Hogan has requested a waiver of the property’s side and rear setbacks to allow existing, encroaching unpermitted structures to be permitted according to the site plan. Hogan has also requested a waiver of the requirement for protective screening.

Until the commission meets to reconsider its support of the use permit, Hogan said she plans to “stay well and hang out a lot with animals – and less with people.”

“I’ve always practiced social distances,” she said.

With the nation being affected by coronavirus concerns, Hogan said that Nature of Wildworks has suspended its outreach programs.

“All schools, events are closed,” she said. “And this is (normally) our busiest time of the year.”

Supervisors approve creation of Oak Creek Domestic Water Improvement District

Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that created the Oak Creek Domestic Water Improvement District, a new taxing district of about one square mile of West Sedona.

The district’s boundaries run along State Route 89A, Sunset Drive, an east-west line that crosses Airport Road and includes homes on Mingus Mountain Road.

According to Resolution No. 2026, the Supervisors also appointed the district’s recommended initial board members: Bob Bareuther, Doug Bowen, Paul Lefarve, Creed Ostler, Ron Rovey, Chan Smith and Rick Snyder.

Before the Supervisors voted 5-to-0 to create the district, Kim Kapin, clerk, said that there were two positive and three negative comments from the public about the establishment of the district.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

