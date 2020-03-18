Enchantment Resort, Mii Amo Spa closed through April 15

SEDONA — Enchantment Resort and Mii Amo Spa in Sedona will close through April 15, according to a news release from Wagstaff Media and Marketing.

“Working with the most up-to-date information available on the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, federal and state mandates and the scientific evidence on how the virus spreads, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Enchantment Resort and Mii Amo,” the news release stated.

With the closure due to the coronavirus, Enchantment and Mii Amo’s leadership “will continue to assess the situation daily.”

“We feel that we have a responsibility to do everything we can to stem the spread of the virus, and ensure the health and wellbeing of our team members, guests and broader community,” the news release stated.

Although the resorts will be temporarily closed, Enchantment and Mii Amo “plan to support our homeowners and residents by having a limited amount of essential, on-site staff.”

