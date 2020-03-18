Expansion of Cottonwood apartment complex approved

COTTONWOOD - A project that will eventually provide a small dent in Cottonwood’s housing shortage was moved forward Monday night.

A conditional use permit extension and design review for an expansion of Mountain View Villas were unanimously approved at Monday’s meeting of the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission. Sixty new apartments are set to be added to the northwest of the 180 already at the complex, located off of Mingus Avenue, near the U.S. Post Office.

“I think this is going to be a great infill project, and will help address some of our affordable housing needs,” said Commission Chair Robert Williams.

The original 180-unit complex project was first approved in 2008. The rents listed on mountainviewvillasite.com are as low as $705 for a studio apartment, $855 for a one-bedroom, one-bath and $955 for a two-bedroom, one-bath.

The design review application discussed at Monday’s meeting reflects changes made since the previous approval, addressing any current code and technical requirements.

The design is for 60 units, to be constructed in three separate buildings, will include a total of 30 one-bedroom, 625-square-foot units and 30 825-square-foot two-bedroom units. A 3,800-square-foot clubhouse would be included as an amenity for the residents.

The land is already zoned R-3, or multi-family residential.

The use permit extension is for three years; zoning requirements must be met within two years.