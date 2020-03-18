OFFERS
Wed, March 18
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot modify operations based on CDC guidelines

Tuzigoot National Monument

Originally Published: March 18, 2020 9:50 a.m.

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of March 18th, Tuzigoot National Monument is closed until further notice. Montezuma Well, a sub-unit of Montezuma Castle, will be closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the 1/3 mile loop trail at Montezuma Castle will remain open, but the visitor center, park store, and picnic area will be closed to the public until further notice.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the Verde Valley Monuments is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. For the latest updates, you can find us on Twitter and Facebook @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations. [insert any contact information if public tickets/refunds or other information is necessary to be provided].

