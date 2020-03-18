Northern Arizona Healthcare announces COVID-19 guidelines

As the recommendations for how to best care for our communities from the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses continue to change, Northern Arizona Healthcare practices concerning visitation will to change too. The new NAH guidelines go into effect March 18.

Hospital Visitation

Limiting contact within healthcare facilities is key to preventing the spread of illness. Any person eligible to visit a patient in NAH facilities must be free of symptoms, including fever, runny nose, and cough shortness of breath.

Visitation will only be granted in the following situations:

• Expecting mothers may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

• No children under the age of 16.

• Patients who are under the age of 18 may have parents or guardians.

• For the Nursery/Special Care Nursery a birth parent plus one significant other.

• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

• When a family member is key to calming disruptive behavior for care to occur, one visitor will be permitted.

• Patients who require a caregiver due to altered mental status or developmental delays may have one visitor.

• Patients who require a home caregiver to be trained may have one visitor.

• Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor, one, time immediately after the procedure

All visitors part of the above exceptions must stay in the room for their entire visit and exit the hospital immediately after leaving the patient room.

Clinics, Emergency Department and Outpatient Services

Patients in these areas can bring one person with them if necessary to assist them to or during the visit.

Please call the Northern Arizona Healthcare Hotline at 928-773-2301 with your questions about SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure, transmission and/or testing.

