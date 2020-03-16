The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America
15 Days to Slow the Spread
On March 16, 2020 President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak. The guidelines are listed below.
The new recommendations are simple to follow but will have a resounding impact on public health. While the President leads a nationwide response, bringing together government resources and private-sector ingenuity, every American can help slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe:
Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
If someone in your household has tested positive for the Coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people.
If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition—such as a significant heart or lung problem—stay home and away from other people.
These new guidelines build on the CDC’s general recommendations to help prevent spread of the virus. Americans should continue practicing strict personal hygiene, including washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds at a time and wiping down surfaces in the home often.
Even if you are young and otherwise healthy, you are at risk—and your activities can increase the risk of contracting the Coronavirus for others. Everyone can do their part.
There’s no better way to protect your family and your community than by arming yourself with accurate, up-to-date information.
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Cancellations, postponements abound in wake of CVOID-19 outbreak
- Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: