Sedona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 update

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Wednesday morning COVID-19 update:

SBA Emergency Loan Assistance: The Federal Small Business Administration has authorized low interest loans for small businesses severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). They are working through the Arizona Governor's office to identify those businesses which need this assistance. Please fill out the form and send it directly to jeri.denniston@yc.edu. The Yavapai College Small Business Development Center will forward your form to the governor's office.

Visitor Center Transitions to Virtual Services, Closes Physical Location: In an effort to keep our volunteers, staff, families and visitors safe, we will close the Visitor Center to help stop the spread of coronavirus as of Thursday, March 19 at 8:30 am. The decision aligns with the recommendations of federal health authorities regarding social distancing.

The Visitor Center will continue to serve visitors virtually by phone, email and through new ways to connect like text messaging and Live Chat on visitsedona.com. These services will keep the same hours as the Visitor Center. We will have signage at the VC asking visitors to contact us remotely. We will make brochures and the new Experience Sedona Guide, which is filled with ads and business directories, available outside the Visitor Center for visitors.



We will be shifting Chamber staff to online, work-at-home mode beginning Thursday, March 19. The office at 45 Sunset Drive will be closed to the public, but we will be fully staffed and keeping regular hours, available by phone, email and text while keeping our web pages, social media sites and other communications and services going full blast.

Visitor Information or Questions

Call us: 1-800-288-7336

Live Chat: at www.VisitSedona.com

Text “Sedona” to 95577

Email Info@SedonaChamber.com

For more information: www.VisitSedona.com