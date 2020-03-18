OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, March 18
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 update

Sedona Chamber of Commerce photo

Sedona Chamber of Commerce photo

Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 9:39 a.m.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Wednesday morning COVID-19 update:

SBA Emergency Loan Assistance: The Federal Small Business Administration has authorized low interest loans for small businesses severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). They are working through the Arizona Governor's office to identify those businesses which need this assistance. Please fill out the form and send it directly to jeri.denniston@yc.edu. The Yavapai College Small Business Development Center will forward your form to the governor's office.

Visitor Center Transitions to Virtual Services, Closes Physical Location: In an effort to keep our volunteers, staff, families and visitors safe, we will close the Visitor Center to help stop the spread of coronavirus as of Thursday, March 19 at 8:30 am. The decision aligns with the recommendations of federal health authorities regarding social distancing.

The Visitor Center will continue to serve visitors virtually by phone, email and through new ways to connect like text messaging and Live Chat on visitsedona.com. These services will keep the same hours as the Visitor Center. We will have signage at the VC asking visitors to contact us remotely. We will make brochures and the new Experience Sedona Guide, which is filled with ads and business directories, available outside the Visitor Center for visitors.

We will be shifting Chamber staff to online, work-at-home mode beginning Thursday, March 19. The office at 45 Sunset Drive will be closed to the public, but we will be fully staffed and keeping regular hours, available by phone, email and text while keeping our web pages, social media sites and other communications and services going full blast.

Visitor Information or Questions

Call us: 1-800-288-7336

Live Chat: at www.VisitSedona.com

Call 1(800) 288-7336

Text “Sedona” to 95577

Email Info@SedonaChamber.com

For more information: www.VisitSedona.com

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
Dealing with COVID-19: Just another day on the job for emergency service providers
Sedona Chamber Applauds Board of Directors
The Sweet Spot: Sustainable tourism seeks to strike balance between quality of life and robust economy in Sedona
Sedona’s Wesselhoff joins state Tourism Advisory Council
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News