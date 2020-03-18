OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 19
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
Liquor, food establishments still allowed to offer drive-thru, carry-out, delivery service

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 4:23 p.m.

SEDONA — Wednesday afternoon, Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty updated Tuesday’s proclamation of emergency to mandate many types of businesses cease service in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Effective at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, March 19, until 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, all restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages on their premises, according to a news release.

“We recognize this will have a significant impact to businesses, but the risk of not acting poses far greater threat,” said Moriarty. “Nothing outweighs the importance of protecting the health and safety of residents in these unprecedented times.”

Businesses are encouraged to offer food and beverages using delivery service, window service, drive-through service or drive-up service, and to use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including six-foot-bubble social distancing.

The following Sedona businesses are completely closed to occupancy by the public:

-Bars, taverns, brewpubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages of “spiritous liquor” for consumption on-premises.

-Theaters, cinemas, and indoor and outdoor performance venues.

-Museums.

-Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios, and other similar facilities.

-Bingo halls and other recreational or entertainment facilities. This does not prohibit an owner, employee, contractor, vendor or supplier of a local business from entering, using or occupying that place of business in their professional capacity.

The restrictions do not apply to any of the following:

-Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage that is not for on-premises consumption.

-Pharmacies and drug stores.

-Food banks and food pantries.

-Restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship or similar facilities.

-Restaurants located at institutions of higher learning.

-Vendors and concessionaires located within the Sedona Airport.

-Banks and financial institutions.

All businesses and houses of worship are encouraged to limit gatherings and practice social distancing. Anyone who violates this proclamation will be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The release states the city is in frequent contact with the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services, Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily.

Wastewater and police services will be maintained as always; the Sedona Fire District is not part of the city government.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline is 928-679-7300; Yavapai County Health Services’ hotline is 1-844-542-8201.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino County has first positive COVID-19 test
Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
Coconino County sets up two drive-up coronavirus testing sites
Dealing with COVID-19: Just another day on the job for emergency service providers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News