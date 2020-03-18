OFFERS
March 18
Update: 27 coronavirus cases in Arizona

Originally Published: March 18, 2020 1:38 p.m.

There are currently 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona:

• 11 in Maricopa, 5 in Pima, 8 in Pinal, 1 in Graham and 2 in Navajo County

• No cases in Yavapai County

• AZDHS.gov/COVID-19 website will be updated at 11:00 a.m. daily.

Current Public Health Recommendations:

• If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

• ADHS strongly recommends dining establishments in areas of know community spread (Maricopa, Pima and Pinal) discourage dine-in traffic by providing curbside, pick up or drive through services.

• Recommendations to cancel or postpones mass gathering with 10 or more people.

• Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

• Telework and other alternatives when available.

It is challenging times like these that remind us that we are stronger when we work together and that we all have a role to play--whether it is ensuring that we are receiving and sharing valid, helpful information; reaching out to isolated and at-risk people; not hoarding essential supplies; showing compassion to ourselves and others; or, simply being the calm centered example in a storm of anxiety.

Even if you are young and otherwise healthy, you are at risk—and your activities can increase the risk of contracting the Coronavirus for others. Everyone can do their part.

This is a very fluid situation, and the one thing we want to do right now is communicate that. A lot of new information is being gained very quickly.

Please consider the things you can do to help in your community:

Check in on your elderly neighbors.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Support local business.

Only buy what you need.

Be patient and kind.

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us

