Yavapai County Sheriff's Office updates service procedures

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor the latest updates while working diligently to ensure services remain available. Part of this effort includes taking care of our employees by providing guidance and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe. The health of our 1st responders is obviously a priority as they continue to provide essential services throughout this time. Watch for updates on our procedures as coronavirus protocols develop.

Please note to following changes to address these concerns:

All public fingerprinting has been canceled until further notice. Calls to the Communications Center –

a. When contacting the Sheriff’s Office for service, additional questions may be asked to help screen for potential coronavirus. Please be honest and if you don’t know, say so. A positive response does NOT mean that service will be declined. It simply informs our deputies so they can use appropriate caution when approaching the scene.

b. Please be aware there may be a delay in non-emergency responses and deputies will have the ability to contact you via phone to obtain initial information.

Lobby Visits –

a. The lobbies in Prescott and Camp Verde remain open. Please note that we are allowing only one person in the reception area at a time. Your patience is appreciated.



Preventative measures – County maintenance personnel have enhanced their protocols in sanitizing surfaces in buildings throughout Yavapai County. Please do your part by staying home if ill. Remember to wash your hands frequently especially when conducting business/errands in a public place.



These following linked resources are suggested for the latest updates on COVID-19 issues locally, statewide and nationally – Yavapai County Community Health Services with daily updates-http://www.yavapai.us/chs/, Arizona Department of Health Services - https://azdhs.gov/ and the Center for Disease Control - https://azdhs.gov/.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260

or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov