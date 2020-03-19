89A near Jerome closed Friday, March 20
State Route 89A will be closed between the town of Jerome (milepost 344) and near Legend Hills Road (milepost 333) in Yavapai County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20. Drivers should use alternate routes while Arizona Department of Transportation crews remove large rocks from the roadway.
• North- and southbound SR 89A will be closed between mileposts 344 and 333. ADOT advises motorists to consider delaying travel or using an alternate route while the closure is in place.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by ADOT.
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona mayor declares state of emergency
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Cancellations, postponements abound in wake of CVOID-19 outbreak
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: