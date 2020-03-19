CDC answers common questions about COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 is rapidly changing, creating a significant challenge for U.S. public health departments, schools, community organizations and the public.

To keep everyone informed on the current state of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) aired a special webinar on Wednesday, March 18, via Facebook Live.

In it, Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC deputy director for infectious diseases, answered some of the most common questions regarding the CDC’s response to the virus and how partners, organizations and the public can help mitigate its spread.

NUMBER OF CASES

As of Wednesday evening, there were nearly 215,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Over 7,700 of those cases have been in the U.S., spreading across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam.

Arizona has so far seen 27 cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Six of the reports came on Wednesday – the most reported in a single day for the state.

No cases have yet been reported in Yavapai County.

Globally, the death toll was just over 8,700 on Wednesday. Nearly 100 of those were in the U.S., with no deaths so far in Arizona.

More than 83,300 people have recovered from the infection.

WHO’S AT RISK

For many people, COVID-19 is no less manageable than a common cold.

“In particular, younger people and especially children, the illness may be very mild,” Butler said.

People at highest risk of severe infection are older, particular those age 80 and above.

“More than half of the deaths that we’ve seen in the United States have been among people who live in long-term care facilities, but also people who have chronic heart conditions, lung disease, kidney failure or diabetes,” Butler said.

This great divide in severity is one of the challenges in limiting the virus’s spread.

“There’s even some evidence that it may spread from people who have no symptoms at all or who have not yet developed the symptoms,” Butler said.

HOW INFECTION SPREADS

It appears that the vast majority of infections are transmitted by respiratory droplet.

“So if I cough or sneeze, the spray that’s produced will contain the viruses and they will fall as they travel away from me,” Butler said.

It’s for just this reason that the CDC recommends people maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from other people to allow such droplets to reach the ground instead of landing on those nearby.

There has also been some indication that the virus can survive on surfaces for minutes and possibly even hours, Butler said. This is why cleaning common surfaces and handwashing are so important at this time.

HOW LONG OUTBREAK MAY LAST

While the hope is that the pandemic will end as soon as possible, epidemiologists are saying that it’s actually best if the outbreak takes time to fully manifest and overcome.

“In many ways, we want the pandemic to spread out over as long a period as possible,” Butler said.

This has to do with what has been referred to as “flattening the curve.”

“This means that we want the pandemic to affect as few people as possible in any given period of time,” Butler said.

Managing the spread in small bites rather than all at once makes it so the health care system isn’t entirely overwhelmed by the influx of patients in need of critical care.

Though there really is no way to say exactly how long this never-before-seen coronavirus will continue to rock the world, influenza pandemics usually run their full course within about 12 to 18 months, Butler said.

HOW LONG BEFORE VACCINE

Unlike the annual flu people are used to dealing with every year, there is no vaccine or generic treatment for COVID-19.

“At this point in time, treatment is really symptomatic,” Butler said.

“A vaccine will ultimately be the best way to protect the entire population against this coronavirus, but unfortunately it will probably be at least a year to a year-and-a-half out.”

A candidate vaccine has begun some human trials, but various levels of assessment must be complete before it can be approved for mass use.

This includes testing what the best dose of the vaccine is, how safe it is, how effective it is and whether there are any rare side effects that need to be taken into account.

“The overall goal is we want to make sure that any vaccine that’s recommended for the general public is one we can be confident that it’s safe and going to be protective as much as possible,” Butler said.