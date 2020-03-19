City of Cottonwood offices facilities, temporarily closed
COTTONWOOD — City of Cottonwood offices and facilities will be temporarily closed to public, according to a news release.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect our employees and citizens, the City of Cottonwood will close most city buildings to the public, effective Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m. until further notice. This includes the city’s library and recreation center.
City employees will still be attending to their duties, and many will still be working in the City offices. FedEx, UPS, and U.S. mail services should still continue, as there will be staff available to receive these deliveries.
Signs will be posted at each location to communicate where and/or how to communicate with the City to conduct business and receive assistance.
The Cottonwood Municipal Court and Airport will remain open and operational.
For additional information on how to connect with the City of Cottonwood during these closures, visit cottonwoodaz.gov/coronavirus.
