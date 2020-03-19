OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 19
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale leaders, businesses adjust to social-distancing recommendation

Customers and staff at Scott’s Main Street Café practiced “social distancing” in the Clarkdale eatery’s table and chair configuration. Many businesses, where the on-site experience has historically been the primary one for customers, are resorting to more delivery and pickup options with COVID-19 distancing recommendations in place. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

Customers and staff at Scott’s Main Street Café practiced “social distancing” in the Clarkdale eatery’s table and chair configuration. Many businesses, where the on-site experience has historically been the primary one for customers, are resorting to more delivery and pickup options with COVID-19 distancing recommendations in place. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 11:54 a.m.

CLARKDALE — Meetings postponed, meetings adjusted and business changes in practices were all in motion in Clarkdale this week in light of COVID-19 recommendations.

Wednesday, Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka announced an emergency telephonic Town Council meeting would convene, mostly to get the Council and others the latest information about the COVID-19 virus, response and more. That meeting, to be hosted on zoom.us, was set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who has Internet access can log on live during the meeting at zoom.us/j/478843732. The meeting ID is 478 843 732.

On the agenda is a possible emergency proclamation by Mayor Doug Von Gausig.

The meeting will take the place of the scheduled March 24 Council meeting, with items from that agenda redistributed across future meeting agendas. The next regularly scheduled Council meeting isn’t until April 14, so there is time to see if that meeting can happen in a regular in-person setting.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended both a six-foot separation between people and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

Clarkdale Community Development Director Ruth Mayday said Wednesday’s planned neighborhood input meeting, to discuss a planned apartment development project along Black Hills Drive, along with Thursday’s Clarkdale General Plan Committee meeting and an April 1 Design Review Board hearing for the apartment development, have all been postponed.

Depending upon instruction from the CDC, Mayday said, rescheduling of the neighborhood meeting is anticipated in late April, with the hearing tentatively moved to the May 6, 2020 Design Review Board agenda.

Questions can be directed to Mayday at 928-639-2505 or ruth.mayday@clarkdale.az.gov.

Hlavinka, the town manager, said town staff has helped get the word out to Clarkdale businesses about the social-distancing recommendations of six-foot distances and gatherings of 10 or more people. She said eateries and nightclubs have removed some tables and seating, where possible, and are offering more to-go items or delivery.

“Businesses have been really flexible so far,” Hlavinka said.

The town manager pointed out that kayaking is a social-distancing-friendly activity, so this would be as good a time as any for Verde Valley residents to experience the great outdoors.

Hlavinka said there aren’t any date-sensitive items on any agendas in the weeks ahead, but looking forward, processes such as annual budget hearings require both time and calculations.

“If we get to mid-April and so many things are still shut down, I’d be worried, then, because we need time to adjust our budget for diminished revenue,” she said.

Hlavinka praised the hard work of town staff since the COVID-19 news and recommendations began changing on a nearly everyday basis.

“The staff has done an absolutely fantastic job with all this,” she said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Clarkdale makes site plan review a staff function
Town of Clarkdale faces lean times
Clarkdale Council, department heads focus on strategic planning
Clarkdale manager: Residents overtaxed by state on some food purchases
Clarkdale to study town's use of social media
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News