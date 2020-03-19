Clarkdale leaders, businesses adjust to social-distancing recommendation

CLARKDALE — Meetings postponed, meetings adjusted and business changes in practices were all in motion in Clarkdale this week in light of COVID-19 recommendations.

Wednesday, Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka announced an emergency telephonic Town Council meeting would convene, mostly to get the Council and others the latest information about the COVID-19 virus, response and more. That meeting, to be hosted on zoom.us, was set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who has Internet access can log on live during the meeting at zoom.us/j/478843732. The meeting ID is 478 843 732.

On the agenda is a possible emergency proclamation by Mayor Doug Von Gausig.

The meeting will take the place of the scheduled March 24 Council meeting, with items from that agenda redistributed across future meeting agendas. The next regularly scheduled Council meeting isn’t until April 14, so there is time to see if that meeting can happen in a regular in-person setting.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended both a six-foot separation between people and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

Clarkdale Community Development Director Ruth Mayday said Wednesday’s planned neighborhood input meeting, to discuss a planned apartment development project along Black Hills Drive, along with Thursday’s Clarkdale General Plan Committee meeting and an April 1 Design Review Board hearing for the apartment development, have all been postponed.

Depending upon instruction from the CDC, Mayday said, rescheduling of the neighborhood meeting is anticipated in late April, with the hearing tentatively moved to the May 6, 2020 Design Review Board agenda.

Questions can be directed to Mayday at 928-639-2505 or ruth.mayday@clarkdale.az.gov.

Hlavinka, the town manager, said town staff has helped get the word out to Clarkdale businesses about the social-distancing recommendations of six-foot distances and gatherings of 10 or more people. She said eateries and nightclubs have removed some tables and seating, where possible, and are offering more to-go items or delivery.

“Businesses have been really flexible so far,” Hlavinka said.

The town manager pointed out that kayaking is a social-distancing-friendly activity, so this would be as good a time as any for Verde Valley residents to experience the great outdoors.

Hlavinka said there aren’t any date-sensitive items on any agendas in the weeks ahead, but looking forward, processes such as annual budget hearings require both time and calculations.

“If we get to mid-April and so many things are still shut down, I’d be worried, then, because we need time to adjust our budget for diminished revenue,” she said.

Hlavinka praised the hard work of town staff since the COVID-19 news and recommendations began changing on a nearly everyday basis.

“The staff has done an absolutely fantastic job with all this,” she said.