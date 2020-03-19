OFFERS
Thu, March 19
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Cottonwood encourages restaurants, bars to prepare for occupancy restrictions

Adobe Stock Image

Adobe Stock Image

Staff Report
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 3:50 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - In response to the continuing and approaching spread of COVID-19, Cottonwood city officials anticipate imposing temporary restrictions on local restaurants, bars, and other public establishments.

“We ask that our local establishments please begin to make plans to accommodate this upcoming mandate, including setting up internal procedures that would allow for curbside pickup and/or delivery service options for businesses that wish to continue to operate in this manner,” a news release from the city states.

“Mayor Tim Elinski is establishing a Community Task Force to coordinate and provide available support and assistance to our community’s valued businesses as well as our most vulnerable fellow citizens, especially those who already are or who soon will be impacted by the current public health emergency and its economic consequences. Citizens and businesses are asked to please exercise patience, understanding, and compassion as our plans develop to address this unprecedented challenge. We will update this announcement as more information becomes available,” the news release stated.

The City of Cottonwood will keep the COVID-19 portion of the website up-to-date as new information becomes available: https://cottonwoodaz.gov/700/COVID-19-coronavirus-Response

For the latest COVID-19 information from AZDHS, please visit: https://www.azdhs.gov

