OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 19
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Public Library to close Friday, 5 p.m., until further notice

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed effective Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. until further notice. VVN File Photo.

The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed effective Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. until further notice. VVN File Photo.

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 3:56 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Cottonwood Public Library will be closed effective Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. until further notice, according to a city news release sent out Thursday afternoon.

The library will offer curbside service to allow patrons to continue to utilize the library for materials, and hosts free digital services to library card holders.

The library also has considerable online resources, including e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantages of these offerings at ctwpl.info/databases.asp.

For information, visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols
Coronavirus: Camp Verde Parks & Rec closes gym, cancels pickleball
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel closes until further notice
Cancellations, postponements abound in wake of CVOID-19 outbreak
Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot modify operations based on CDC guidelines
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News