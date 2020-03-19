Cottonwood Public Library to close Friday, 5 p.m., until further notice

COTTONWOOD — Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Cottonwood Public Library will be closed effective Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. until further notice, according to a city news release sent out Thursday afternoon.

The library will offer curbside service to allow patrons to continue to utilize the library for materials, and hosts free digital services to library card holders.

The library also has considerable online resources, including e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantages of these offerings at ctwpl.info/databases.asp.

For information, visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.