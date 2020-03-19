Cottonwood Public Library to close Friday, 5 p.m., until further notice
COTTONWOOD — Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Cottonwood Public Library will be closed effective Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. until further notice, according to a city news release sent out Thursday afternoon.
The library will offer curbside service to allow patrons to continue to utilize the library for materials, and hosts free digital services to library card holders.
The library also has considerable online resources, including e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantages of these offerings at ctwpl.info/databases.asp.
For information, visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona mayor declares state of emergency
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Cancellations, postponements abound in wake of CVOID-19 outbreak
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: