County Library District doors are closed

In efforts to protect patrons and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the doors of the 15 branch libraries of the Yavapai County Free Library District doors will be closed, effective immediately.

However, curbside pickup for holds will still be available. District staff will continue working as long as possible to keep services functioning for their communities.

Access Materials from Home

Many library materials are available from home, if you have an Internet connection and a library card. Follow the links below to find out what you can do from your cell phone, tablet, or computer! We offer e-books and magazines, audiobooks, and other online resources such as classes on a wide range of topics, research databases for students, book recommendations, and more. Funds are being allocated to add even more titles to the digital collection. Visit our Online Resources page to get to e-books, and so much more.

Placing Holds for Pickup

Still want physical books and DVDs? Go to ycfld.org on your computer or phone, click on your branch library and then “Go to the Catalog” to search for the books and movies you want. Place a hold for curbside pickup. You will be notified by email, text, or phone when your items are ready. Call the library from the parking lot and staff will bring your items to your car. If you need help placing a hold, check out this tutorial or call your branch library for assistance.

Other services and announcements:

• Extended checkout periods to 8 weeks and waiving fees to relieve burdens on patrons.



• Staff will be available to answer reference questions by phone. Call your branch library if you need help finding information.

• Wi-fi will stay on 24/7 at Library District branches. Access library wi-fi outside the building on your own devices.

• If you don’t already have a library card, you will be able to register online for a temporary card that will allow you to access our digital collections and online resources. To check out physical materials, you will have to come in to the library with ID and proof of residency when your library re-opens. Click here to register, beginning March 20th.

• Interlibrary Loan [requesting books from outside Yavapai County] through the Library District is suspended until further notice.

Library District Branches: Ash Fork, Bagdad, Beaver Creek, Black Canyon City, Clarkdale, Congress, Cordes Lakes, Crown King, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, Spring Valley, Wilhoit, & Yarnell