Drive-up testing in Yavapai County depends on more test kits

Yavapai County won’t be doing drive-thru testing until more coronavirus testing kits arrive, explained Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett.

Coconino County began doing drive-up testing on Monday and had its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Wednesday. There are no confirmed cases in Yavapai County.

“Testing is slowly, but surely increasing” in Yavapai County, said Everett. “It’s getting up there. We don’t have enough yet. The labs are still having to ration.”

Certainly in the coming days and weeks the ration will increase so orders will be able to be filled 100 percent, Everett said.

The health department is working in partnerships with the Verde Valley Medical Center and the Yavapai Regional Medical Center to open drive-thru testing sites in the coming weeks. “So be looking for that.”

“At the hospital, there’s plenty of kits for people who are hospitalized,” he said. “It’s people who have mild symptoms that are the ones who are going to have a more difficult time getting tested by doctors.”

Everett said he did not know how Coconino County got a bigger supply of test kits, but fortunately it did, and it allowed the county to start drive-thru testing this week. “We will be doing that as soon as we get more kits,” he said.

Locally, testing kits are rationed now and the health department recommends only people who have symptoms go in and get tested. If the doctor does not test a patient for coronavirus, it’s because they have to limit the test to people who really have a chance of having the infection, he said.

Not all doctors are doing testing, so patients should call ahead. Another options is to call Urgent Care, he said.

Coconino County Health and Human Services set up two drive-thru testing sites on Monday and Wednesday, one at the Fort Tuthill County Park which is 30 miles from Sedona. The second site was set up Wednesday at Coconino Community College.

Coconino County Health and Human Services announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Coconino County Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency to qualify them for more funding and services. Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison said that decision has not been made yet in Yavapai County.

The drive-thru sites gets people thru faster and people are not exposing each other. “Drive-thru works really, really well,” Everett said.