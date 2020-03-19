Ducey signs order closing bars, gyms, theaters in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX — Facing increased pressure, Gov. Doug Ducey late Thursday agreed to activate the National Guard, halt all elective surgeries and close all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The order also prohibits dine-in service in restaurants in the same counties. But in an unusual order, the governor said that restaurants will be able to deliver alcoholic drinks to patrons who get their food to go.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday afternoon, there were no cases in Mohave, La Paz, Yuma, Gila, Apache, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Maricopa County has 22 confirmed cases; Pinal has 10, Pima has seven, followed by Navajo (three cases) and Yavapai, Coconino and Graham counties each have one.

Also, Ducey is extending the expiration date of all driver's licenses. That is designed to ensure that anyone 65 and older does not have to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office to get a renewal.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said Thursday evening that even though the case has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, it is her understanding Yavapai County will have to comply with Ducey's order.

"Strangely enough, the executive order from the governor came moments after we were informed of our first presumptive positive case," Horton said. "My sympathies go out to the businesses that cannot accommodate a new business model and are forced to close their doors. I hope that many of our businesses will be creative and look to alternative options still allowed under the executive order."

Verde News reporter Jason W. Brooks contributed to this story.