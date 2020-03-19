OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 19
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey signs order closing bars, gyms, theaters in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed off on the state's $11.8 billion budget Friday. Capitol Media Services file photo

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed off on the state's $11.8 billion budget Friday. Capitol Media Services file photo

By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 5:45 p.m.

PHOENIX — Facing increased pressure, Gov. Doug Ducey late Thursday agreed to activate the National Guard, halt all elective surgeries and close all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The order also prohibits dine-in service in restaurants in the same counties. But in an unusual order, the governor said that restaurants will be able to deliver alcoholic drinks to patrons who get their food to go.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday afternoon, there were no cases in Mohave, La Paz, Yuma, Gila, Apache, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Maricopa County has 22 confirmed cases; Pinal has 10, Pima has seven, followed by Navajo (three cases) and Yavapai, Coconino and Graham counties each have one.

Also, Ducey is extending the expiration date of all driver's licenses. That is designed to ensure that anyone 65 and older does not have to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office to get a renewal.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said Thursday evening that even though the case has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, it is her understanding Yavapai County will have to comply with Ducey's order.

"Strangely enough, the executive order from the governor came moments after we were informed of our first presumptive positive case," Horton said. "My sympathies go out to the businesses that cannot accommodate a new business model and are forced to close their doors. I hope that many of our businesses will be creative and look to alternative options still allowed under the executive order."

Verde News reporter Jason W. Brooks contributed to this story.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
Governor defends non-decision on restaurants and bars amid COVID-19
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow
Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News