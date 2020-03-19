Limited hours, services at Town of Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — From March 23 through April 6, the Town of Camp Verde will limit services to the public due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Wednesday, Mayor Charlie German issued an emergency proclamation that states the town’s municipal departments will continue to accommodate Camp Verde’s needs through virtual means and limited in-person access.

Essential services will not be interrupted, as emergency services and public works will continue to serve the public, according to the town’s March 19 news release. “Our goal is to minimize the impact on our residents while safeguarding them and our staff.”

Town Staff is considering live streaming of council and other municipal board meetings, Town Manager Russ Martin said Thursday. Meetings will continue as scheduled but “will address only essential matters,” the town stated.

The town will post more information on cvaz.org as it becomes available.

Town Hall to remain open …

Town Hall will remain open for email or phone consultation at 928-554-0000. Hours are 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday.

Appointments can also be made with Town Manager Russ Martin or Clerk Cindy Pemberton, although the town asks that “all non-essential in-person meetings be cancelled or conducted by phone or video conference.” For more information, email Martin at Russ.Martin@campverde.az.gov or Pemberton at Cindy.Pemberton@campverde.az.gov.

The town also recommends that anyone who needs services to either make an appointment or call “before they come in to ensure we can adequately address their need.”

Services suspended

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will continue to protect and serve the community, but fingerprinting, as well as its ride-along program, facility tours, volunteer (VIP) services and purchasing of a dog license have been suspended.

Public records requests can be completed by email at marshal@campverde.az.gov or fax at 928-567-8302.

Call 928-554-8300 for more information.

Limited hours at Camp Verde library

The library will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but staff will be on site from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to take calls and respond to emails. Library patrons will still be able to check out materials, but meetings, programs and room use are canceled until further notice.

Patrons may check out materials for eight weeks. Holds will not be canceled if they are not picked up. Library materials can be dropped off into the outside book return at any time.

Visit cvlibrary.org or call Library Director Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381 for more information. Also visit the library’s Facebook page.

For information about the Adult Reading Program, located on the library’s first floor, call 928-554-8398 or visit cvarp.org.

Recreations suspended

Day Camps and Friday Camps, Friday trips and field trips, pickleball, as well as events anticipating 10 people or more have been cancelled. The community center gym has also been closed.

Although the office is closed to the public, someone will be available from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 928-554-0820 ext. 3, or parks&recreation@campverde.az.gov.

For more information:

Courts, limited access. Call 928-567-6635.

Community Development, response times may be increased. Call 928-554-0050.

Human Resources, job postings at campverde.az.gov. Or call 928-554-0011.

Public Works, street services will be delated. Call 928-554-0823 or email dorie.blair@campverde.az.gov.

Wastewater/Sewer payments, plant will function as usual. Mail payments or bring to drop box at 473 S. Main St.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42