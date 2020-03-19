OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 19
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Limited hours, services at Town of Camp Verde
Goal is to minimize impact while safeguarding public, staff

Through April 6, the Camp Verde library will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. But the library’s meeting rooms will be closed. VVN/Bill Helm

Through April 6, the Camp Verde library will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. But the library’s meeting rooms will be closed. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 9:35 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — From March 23 through April 6, the Town of Camp Verde will limit services to the public due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Wednesday, Mayor Charlie German issued an emergency proclamation that states the town’s municipal departments will continue to accommodate Camp Verde’s needs through virtual means and limited in-person access.

Essential services will not be interrupted, as emergency services and public works will continue to serve the public, according to the town’s March 19 news release. “Our goal is to minimize the impact on our residents while safeguarding them and our staff.”

Town Staff is considering live streaming of council and other municipal board meetings, Town Manager Russ Martin said Thursday. Meetings will continue as scheduled but “will address only essential matters,” the town stated.

The town will post more information on cvaz.org as it becomes available.

Town Hall to remain open …

Town Hall will remain open for email or phone consultation at 928-554-0000. Hours are 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday.

Appointments can also be made with Town Manager Russ Martin or Clerk Cindy Pemberton, although the town asks that “all non-essential in-person meetings be cancelled or conducted by phone or video conference.” For more information, email Martin at Russ.Martin@campverde.az.gov or Pemberton at Cindy.Pemberton@campverde.az.gov.

The town also recommends that anyone who needs services to either make an appointment or call “before they come in to ensure we can adequately address their need.”

Services suspended

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will continue to protect and serve the community, but fingerprinting, as well as its ride-along program, facility tours, volunteer (VIP) services and purchasing of a dog license have been suspended.

Public records requests can be completed by email at marshal@campverde.az.gov or fax at 928-567-8302.

Call 928-554-8300 for more information.

Limited hours at Camp Verde library

The library will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but staff will be on site from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to take calls and respond to emails. Library patrons will still be able to check out materials, but meetings, programs and room use are canceled until further notice.

Patrons may check out materials for eight weeks. Holds will not be canceled if they are not picked up. Library materials can be dropped off into the outside book return at any time.

Visit cvlibrary.org or call Library Director Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381 for more information. Also visit the library’s Facebook page.

For information about the Adult Reading Program, located on the library’s first floor, call 928-554-8398 or visit cvarp.org.

Recreations suspended

Day Camps and Friday Camps, Friday trips and field trips, pickleball, as well as events anticipating 10 people or more have been cancelled. The community center gym has also been closed.

Although the office is closed to the public, someone will be available from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 928-554-0820 ext. 3, or parks&recreation@campverde.az.gov.

For more information:

Courts, limited access. Call 928-567-6635.

Community Development, response times may be increased. Call 928-554-0050.

Human Resources, job postings at campverde.az.gov. Or call 928-554-0011.

Public Works, street services will be delated. Call 928-554-0823 or email dorie.blair@campverde.az.gov.

Wastewater/Sewer payments, plant will function as usual. Mail payments or bring to drop box at 473 S. Main St.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde cancels Pecan and Wine Festival
Coronavirus: Camp Verde Parks & Rec closes gym, cancels pickleball
Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols
Camp Verde to hold sign code interactive workshop
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel closes until further notice
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News