Sparklight to provide free wifi hotspot in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — With communication and social distancing both held in high importance since COVID-19 orders and recommendations were issued, an Internet service provider is offering a much-needed free service.

Ken Conner, a director of market development for Sparklight, Inc., told City of Cottonwood leaders Monday that the company will arrange a free WiFi hotspot in the parking lot of its retail store in Cottonwood, located at Aspen and South Sixth streets.

“We anticipate this will be complete either today or sometime tomorrow, available to everyone,” Conner said in an email. “We do plan to set up a free WiFi hotspot in Cottonwood.”

In a news release, Sparklight announced it is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the COVID-19 crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need. WiFi hotspots can be accessed free of charge in Sparklight local office parking lots.

Additionally, Sparklight announced last week that it is making unlimited data available on all Internet services for the next 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for the next 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days, in mid-April, based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

"We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help," said Julie Laulis, president and CEO of Sparklight. "We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time."