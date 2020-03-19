OFFERS
Thu, March 19
Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 6:16 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Thursday, Yavapai County announced its first presumptive-positive case of the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release.

A Sedona resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the county says.

The case is currently under investigation by Yavapai County Community Health Services, and contacts to the case are also being identified and contacted.

This is the 45th total case in Arizona; there are 26 confirmed cases. More than 300 people have been tested statewide.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said Thursday evening that even though the case has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, it is her understanding Yavapai County will have to comply with Gov. Doug Ducey's order closing bars, theaters and gyms in counties that have confirmed cases.

"Strangely enough, the executive order from the governor came moments after we were informed of our first presumptive positive case," Horton said. "My sympathies go out to the businesses that cannot accommodate to a new business model and are forced to close their doors. I hope that many of our businesses will be creative and look to alternative options still allowed under the executive order."

District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said an emergency meeting would take place Friday so that leaders could review the governor's declaration and determine what actions the county will take, going forward.

YCCHS encourages everyone to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, avoid social gatherings of 10 or more, avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open as of today, and the phone bank will be in operation M-F 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The number is 928-442-5103; an after-hours hotline is also set up: 1-844-542-8201.

