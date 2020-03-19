OFFERS
Thu, March 19
Yavapai County declares countywide emergency

David McAtee, Yavapai County
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 12:43 p.m.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown today signed a Proclamation of a Countywide Emergency.

The proclamation provides the Chairman with additional opportunities and resources to protect Yavapai County residents, working in coordination with local cities and towns, should the need arise in the future.

COVID-19 poses a serious public health threat for infectious disease spread to Yavapai County residents and visitors if proper precautions recommended by public health are not followed. In Yavapai County, public health and health care systems have identified precautions and interventions that can mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It is necessary and appropriate to take action to ensure the spread of COVID- 19 is controlled and that the residents of Yavapai County remain safe and healthy.

The Chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is authorized by the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Plan, Yavapai County Resolution No. 1967, and by A.RS. § 26-311 to declare an emergency. During the emergency, the Chairman shall govern by proclamation and have the authority to impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order in the unincorporated areas of the county, including but not limited to:

• Imposing curfews

• Ordering the closing of any business

• Closing to public access any public building, street, or other public place

• Call upon regular or auxiliary law enforcement agencies and organizations within or without the political subdivision for assistance

• Notify the constitutional officers (Sheriff, County Attorney, Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Superintendent of Schools, and Supervisors) that the County office for which they are responsible may remain open or may be closed for the emergency

Chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, does hereby determine that the COVID-19 outbreak presents conditions in Yavapai County, which may be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of Yavapai County; and does hereby declare:

  1. That an emergency now exists in the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County
  2. That the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors shall, during such emergency, govern by proclamation and shall have the authority to impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the unincorporated areas of the county
  3. That during this emergency, political subdivisions have full power to provide mutual aid to any affected area in accordance with local ordinances, resolutions, emergency plans or agreements therefore.
