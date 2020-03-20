OFFERS
Cottonwood orders closing of bars, gyms, on-site dining

Bars, indoor fitness centers, and other similar businesses have been ordered to shut their doors as of the close of regular business hours Friday. Restaurants may continue to serve customers using drive-thru, pickup, and delivery methods, but dine-in service has been suspended. VVN/Dan Engler

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 20, 2020 3:25 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Framed as an effort to protect citizens and to prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed, Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski declared a public health emergency for the city Friday, according to a news release.

“This decree aligns with Executive Order 2020-09, issued by Governor Doug Ducey,” the release states. “As of March 19, Yavapai County had its first case of COVID-19, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services. As a result, Cottonwood must follow the recommendations of disease control experts.”

This means the closure of bars, indoor fitness centers, and other similar businesses, as of the close of regular business hours Friday. Restaurants may continue to serve customers using drive-thru, pickup, and delivery methods, but dine-in service has been suspended.

It’s in addition to the planned closure of city facilities, such as City Hall, the recreation center and the library.

Groceries, drug stores and food trucks, banks, food banks and food pantries are among businesses exempt from the closure.

The release also encourages residents to check on their neighbors.

“It is important that we work together to ensure that everyone is safe and cared for,” the release states.

The City of Cottonwood has a COVID-19 information link on its website: cottonwoodaz.gov/coronavirus.

