OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, March 20
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona COVID-19 patient exposed while out of state

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 20, 2020 4:59 p.m.

The Sedona resident who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 Thursday was exposed while out of state, and the exposure was not spread from the local community, according to Yavapai Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett.

The man is currently self-quarantined and recovering at home, Everett said Friday afternoon.

The one positive in Yavapai County is a 72-year-old Sedona resident who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, said David McAtee, the public information officer for Yavapai County.

The man was tested at the Fort Tuthill County Park testing site in Flagstaff, said Everett.

Coconino County Health and Human Services set up two drive-thru testing sites on Monday and Wednesday, one at the Fort Tuthill County Park, which is 30 miles from Sedona. The second site was set up Wednesday at Coconino Community College.

The man suspected he had been exposed, was tested and then quarantined himself, Everett said. He was not exposing anyone while he was waiting for results, he added.

Everett said the Health Department will go back and look at where he was exposed and investigate all the people he was exposed to afterward.

Everett said the county has tested just under a 100 cases now. Hopefully, the test kits supplies will increase so Yavapai County can start doing more tests like they have in Coconino County.

People can drive to Coconino County and get tested as the Sedona resident did. But, Everett said, they are getting low on supplies and he does not know how long those will be available. He said call the Coconino County Health Department before driving up

If you have symptoms, call your doctor, call the emergency room, call Urgent Care, but don’t show up at the Emergency Room unless you are going to be hospitalized, Everett advised.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Drive-up testing in Yavapai County depends on more test kits
Coconino County announces first presumptive positive COVID-19 test
Coconino County sets up two drive-up coronavirus testing sites
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72 years old
IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News