Sedona COVID-19 patient exposed while out of state

The Sedona resident who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 Thursday was exposed while out of state, and the exposure was not spread from the local community, according to Yavapai Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett.

The man is currently self-quarantined and recovering at home, Everett said Friday afternoon.

The one positive in Yavapai County is a 72-year-old Sedona resident who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, said David McAtee, the public information officer for Yavapai County.

The man was tested at the Fort Tuthill County Park testing site in Flagstaff, said Everett.

Coconino County Health and Human Services set up two drive-thru testing sites on Monday and Wednesday, one at the Fort Tuthill County Park, which is 30 miles from Sedona. The second site was set up Wednesday at Coconino Community College.

The man suspected he had been exposed, was tested and then quarantined himself, Everett said. He was not exposing anyone while he was waiting for results, he added.

Everett said the Health Department will go back and look at where he was exposed and investigate all the people he was exposed to afterward.

Everett said the county has tested just under a 100 cases now. Hopefully, the test kits supplies will increase so Yavapai County can start doing more tests like they have in Coconino County.

People can drive to Coconino County and get tested as the Sedona resident did. But, Everett said, they are getting low on supplies and he does not know how long those will be available. He said call the Coconino County Health Department before driving up

If you have symptoms, call your doctor, call the emergency room, call Urgent Care, but don’t show up at the Emergency Room unless you are going to be hospitalized, Everett advised.