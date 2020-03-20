Verde Independent closes office to public in precautionary coronavirus move
COTTONWOOD — Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc. office will be closed to the public from March 20 through March 31.
In an effort to serve our customers, the newspaper will continue to publish and keep verdenews.com current with the latest news concerning the coronavirus.
Our staff is available to assist you over the phone or through email. Please consider using one of the following options.
If dropping off a payment, please slide envelope between the doors into the box. Our newspapers, the Verde Independent, Kudos, Smart Shopper and the Villager are located in racks located in front of the building.
To stop, start or pay for your newspaper subscription, call 928-634-2241 or email circulation@verdenews.com. To place a classified ad, call 928-634-2241 or email classified@verdenews.com, or go to verdenews.com and click on classified ads to place your order.
To place a classified ad for AdKing, call 928-634-2241 or email classifieds@myadking.com, or go to myadking.com and click on classified ads to place your order.
To place an obituary, call 928-634-2241 ext. 6013 or send an email to obits@verdenews.com. To place a legal notice, call 928-634-2241 or send an email to publicnotices@verdenews.com. To service your advertising account, call 928-634-2241 or advertising@verdenews.com.
To speak to someone in our news department, call 928-634-2241 ext. 6032 for Dan Engler, ext. 6034 for Jason w. Brooks, ext. 6102 for Bill Helm or ext. 6031 for Vyto Starinskas.
