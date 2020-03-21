OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 21
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona

Three cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Yavapai County, Community Health Services reported midday Saturday, March 21, 2020. One is in Prescott, and two are in Sedona. (Google map, Courier illustration)

Three cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Yavapai County, Community Health Services reported midday Saturday, March 21, 2020. One is in Prescott, and two are in Sedona. (Google map, Courier illustration)

Yavapai County Community Health Services
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 2:03 p.m.

There are currently 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, 394 tests have been completed, 240 ruled out, and 122 cases pending.

• First death in AZ from COVID-19

• 49 in Maricopa, 12 in Pima, 14 in Pinal, 10 in Navajo County, 11 in Coconino, 3 in Apache, 3 in Yavapai, 1 in Yuma, Graham and Yavapai

• 2 new cases in Yavapai County. One in Prescott, another in Sedona.

• Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is operational

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank re-engaged this morning 442-5103.

Social Distancing is a Priority

• Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

• Do not visit or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

• Practice good hygiene:

o Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.

o Avoid touching your face.

o Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

o Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

• The Governor is not considering a stay-at-home directive, but he and Dr. Christ, Director of AZ Dept of Health do advise to do so, without enforcement.

• Stay home, especially if you or a loved one have an underlying medical condition or are elderly. If someone in your household has COVID-19 everyone in the household should stay home until you are recovered.

• Dr. Christ warned that ‘AZ continues to face a national shortage of test collection supplies and lab reagents, and there are not enough tests at this time for everyone who wants to be tested. Those who do not have extreme symptoms like difficulty breathing, knowing whether they COVID-19 or something else, testing really won’t help them. There is no specific treatment for this disease, and the result of a COVID-19 test will not change your clinical treatment while you are sick.”

• Be Proactive! Check out the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker to assess your symptoms.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CDC: 36 million flu illnesses, 22,000 deaths so far this season
Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona
COVID-19 count rises to 63; one in Yavapai County is 72 years old
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News