COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona

There are currently 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, 394 tests have been completed, 240 ruled out, and 122 cases pending.

• First death in AZ from COVID-19

• 49 in Maricopa, 12 in Pima, 14 in Pinal, 10 in Navajo County, 11 in Coconino, 3 in Apache, 3 in Yavapai, 1 in Yuma, Graham and Yavapai

• 2 new cases in Yavapai County. One in Prescott, another in Sedona.

• Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is operational

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank re-engaged this morning 442-5103.

Social Distancing is a Priority

• Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

• Do not visit or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

• Practice good hygiene:

o Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.

o Avoid touching your face.

o Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

o Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

• The Governor is not considering a stay-at-home directive, but he and Dr. Christ, Director of AZ Dept of Health do advise to do so, without enforcement.

• Stay home, especially if you or a loved one have an underlying medical condition or are elderly. If someone in your household has COVID-19 everyone in the household should stay home until you are recovered.

• Dr. Christ warned that ‘AZ continues to face a national shortage of test collection supplies and lab reagents, and there are not enough tests at this time for everyone who wants to be tested. Those who do not have extreme symptoms like difficulty breathing, knowing whether they COVID-19 or something else, testing really won’t help them. There is no specific treatment for this disease, and the result of a COVID-19 test will not change your clinical treatment while you are sick.”

• Be Proactive! Check out the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker to assess your symptoms.