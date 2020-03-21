OFFERS
Federal government keeps immigration courts open despite COVID-19

Frankie McLister, Cronkite News
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 4:32 p.m.

PHOENIX – Immigration judges, attorneys and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyers are calling on the Department of Justice to close all immigration courts because it’s dangerous to hold people in public spaces as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review operates four courts in Arizona. The courts’ websites and automated telephone systems indicated the courts – in Phoenix, Eloy, Florence and Tucson – remained open Friday.

News