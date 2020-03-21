Federal government keeps immigration courts open despite COVID-19
Frankie McLister, Cronkite News
Originally Published: March 21, 2020 4:32 p.m.
PHOENIX – Immigration judges, attorneys and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyers are calling on the Department of Justice to close all immigration courts because it’s dangerous to hold people in public spaces as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review operates four courts in Arizona. The courts’ websites and automated telephone systems indicated the courts – in Phoenix, Eloy, Florence and Tucson – remained open Friday.
Most Read
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Sedona mayor declares state of emergency
- Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
- Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 update
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: