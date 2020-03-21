Going to church without going to church

VERDE VALLEY - It’s not uncommon for Scott Evans to stand alone in the sanctuary of his church.

Sometimes, he goes there for solace. Other times, for inspiration.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Evans, the pastor of Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, will preach to an iPhone. That iPhone will transmit the sermon live to Facebook.com/cccampverde for his parishioners to see and hear.

With coronavirus restrictions and recommendations observed worldwide, Calvary Chapel is one of the many Verde Valley churches that will live stream their sermons Sunday.

Preaching to his congregation while standing in an empty church is what Evans called a “scrambling response to meet people’s needs in a new way.”

Although Sunday sermons the next few weeks will be delivered via live streaming, Wednesday evening’s sermons at Calvary Chapel will not be any different than before, Evans said. Because Wednesday evening services turn out “somewhere between 25 and 40 people.”

Visit calvarychapelcv.com or Facebook.com/cccampverde or call 928-567-2171.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On March 12, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that public gatherings of church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice.

But the church’s website, churchofjesuschrist.org, offers a myriad of online options for its members to be ministered to, according to Chris Taylor, stake president of the Cottonwood Arizona stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Those options include “Come, Follow Me,” a home-centered curriculum is designed for all ages and allows members “to maintain religious observance and scripture study at home as individuals and families,” Taylor said.

For anyone interested in a non-denominational worship, Music & The Spoken Word is a live 30-minute broadcast from Tabernacle Square in Salt Lake City. The free broadcast can be found at musicandthespokenword.com.

The Church also holds a general conference twice a year that is broadcast live throughout the world. On April 4-5, those meetings will be broadcast live without an audience at the Church’s website and at byutv.org.

Contact Chris Taylor at 928-301-3991 or chris@taylorwaste.com.

Cottonwood Seventh-day Adventist Church

The Cottonwood Seventh-day Adventist Church will live stream its Saturday 10 a.m. Bible study, Saturday 11 a.m. morning worship, and Wednesday 7 p.m. prayer service at cottonwoodsda.com.

Anyone who needs pastoral care may call the church office at 928-634-2821 or Dennis Canther, the church’s head elder, at 928-254-9556.

Verde Valley Christian Church

Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood will make its worship services available online at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at vvcc.online or at Facebook.com/VerdeValleyChristianChurch.

The coronavirus pandemic, Verde Valley Christian Pastor Jim Hammond wrote this week on the church’s website, “presents some opportunities to serve and be for our neighborhoods and community.”

“If you are able, we challenge you to encourage those around you, offer to run errands for those who have high-risk health concerns, or check in on someone that may need some assistance,” Hammond said.

Call 928-634-8166 for more information.

Parkside Community Church

Camp Verde’s Parkside Community Church will live stream this week’s message at its website anytime on Sunday. Visit parksidecampverde.com, then click the “watch messages” button.

Anyone interest in making an offering or paying their tithe can click the “give” button at the top right portion of the page.

Besides closing its church, Parkside Community has also suspended its children’s, youth, legacy and Sunday school ministries.

But the church’s life group ministries “are able to continue to meet as scheduled, unless your Life Group leader plans something different,” the website stated.

Call 928-567-3577 for more information.

Verde Community Church

Due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus, Verde Community Church will not offer on-site worship services in March. Visit verdecc.online.church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to hear Pastor Mark Seekins talk about “The Heart of Christ: Prayer is a Relationship,” referencing John 17:1-26.

Call 928-634-3645 for more information. To make an offering or to tithe click on the “give” button at the top right part of the church’s website.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish has indefinitely canceled all masses, but the church will remain open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for private prayer. Visit ic-cc.org for more information.

Cottonwood C3 Church

Although Cottonwood C3 Church is closed due to coronavirus concerns, online services will be at c3cottonwood.org, as well as the C3 Cottonwood Facebook and YouTube pages. Services are Sunday at 8 a.m. and at 10:15 a.m. in English, 5 p.m. in Spanish.

However, the church has canceled this year’s Easter production. The church campus will be closed to the public for the remainder of March, but the office will remain open to respond to any calls or emergencies that take place.

Journey Church

Journey Church in Cottonwood will live stream at its regular church times, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at thejourneylife.org. Also view previous sermons.

Also join Journey Church’s Facebook community group and the Church’s Facebook Page, or follow the church on Instagram.

Call 928-634-4321 for more information.

If we have not listed your church, call your church’s office or visit its website for more information.

