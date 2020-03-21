OFFERS
Northern Arizona Healthcare non-emergency visits rescheduled, moved to telemedicine

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 9:17 a.m.

Northern Arizona Healthcare continues to rapidly adapt operations to promote social distancing and protect against the spread of COVID-19 as Coconino and Yavapai counties begin to report presumptive cases in Northern Arizona.

Routine and non-emergency outpatient services are being re-evaluated, and either postponed or moved to telemedicine to protect well patients from the spread of viruses and make clinicians available to treat sick patients.

Outpatient and non-emergency imaging appointments will be rescheduled at Northern Arizona Healthcare facilities.

In the physician and provider clinics, EntireCare Rehab and the Children’s Health Center, clinicians will review their schedules and determine the best course on a patient-by-patient basis. Patients who will be rescheduled or offered a telemedicine visit will be contacted by their provider’s office.

“The wellbeing of every patient and community member we serve is at the center of the operational decisions we are making during this time,” said Florence Spyrow, Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO. “We are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to align with best practices across the country.”

Other precautions taken this week include implementing new visitor guidelines for Northern Arizona Healthcare hospitals and outpatient centers, as well as restricting non-life-saving surgical procedures about two days prior to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordering healthcare facilities to do so.

Please visit NAHealth.com to learn more about precautionary measures.

