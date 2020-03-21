OFFERS
Sat, March 21
Obituary: Charlotte M. Lawrence

Charlotte M. Lawrence

Charlotte M. Lawrence

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 9 a.m.

Charlotte M. Lawrence was a resident of Cottonwood, Arizona for the last 19 years.

Originally from Massachusetts, she is survived by Geoffrey, her loving husband of forty years, Paul, her son, her four daughters, Cindy, Linda, Nancy and JoAnne, and many grandchildren.

Charlotte lived in Vermont for many years and chose Cottonwood as her desired retirement community.

She worked in education and the aerospace industry for many years before retiring to enjoy recreational travel and the company of her numerous rescued indoor cats while at home.

In addition to being an animal lover, her passions included cooking, gardening and reading.

After a courageous battle with cancer, Charlotte passed in her sleep at home on March 18th, 2020.

She loved her family with all her heart and will be dearly missed.

There will be no funeral, but the family will be gathering for a celebration of her life at a date to be determined.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

