Obituary: Reva Lynn Fanter 1936-2020
Reva Lynn Fanter, 83 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Country Care Assisted Living. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Canton, Oklahoma to Vernon and Nadine Bacus.
Reva attended Eagle Rock High School in California. She worked for the Stanislaus County Sheriff Office in Riverbank, Calif. as deputy sheriff.
Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fanter. She is survived by her stepdaughters, Eva McKee (Rick) of Colo., Terri Branham (Jim) of Calif. and Sheila Lones (Chris) of Georgia; sister, Vicke Modde; 11 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren. Services are to be determined.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
