OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 21
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Reva Lynn Fanter 1936-2020

Reva Lynn Fanter

Reva Lynn Fanter

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 9:02 a.m.

Reva Lynn Fanter, 83 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Country Care Assisted Living. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Canton, Oklahoma to Vernon and Nadine Bacus.

Reva attended Eagle Rock High School in California. She worked for the Stanislaus County Sheriff Office in Riverbank, Calif. as deputy sheriff.

Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fanter. She is survived by her stepdaughters, Eva McKee (Rick) of Colo., Terri Branham (Jim) of Calif. and Sheila Lones (Chris) of Georgia; sister, Vicke Modde; 11 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren. Services are to be determined.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

William B. Fanter 1934 - 2008
Obituary: Lenora Ilene Harbeson 1936-2020
Obituary: Marian Carol Zikosky 1929-2017
Obituary: Harry Walter Leithead 1925-2019
Obituary: Kathleen ‘Casey’ Nelson

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News