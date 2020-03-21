OFFERS
Taylor Waste will continue service, but close office

Taylor Waste courtesy photo

Originally Published: March 21, 2020 9:15 a.m.

Taylor Waste is taking additional precautionary measures to ensure the health and well being of staff and customers during this time of uncertainty related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

All routes will continue to run as scheduled, unless altered due to weather conditions.

In order to minimize the possibility of transmission of this virus, the Taylor Waste office will be closed to the general public until further notice. Customers may use the drop slot in the front of the office to drop off payments. Customers can still call the office for service requests, service changes, or credit card payments.

“Visit www.taylorwaste.com to pay your bill online. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. We hope that by being prudent and cautious, we will be doing our part in helping to minimize the spread and effect of this virus. Stay healthy and safe,” said Taylor Waste owner Chris Taylor

