Yavapai County: Violent crime mostly level from 2010-18

YAVAPAI COUNTY — The rates of some serious types of violent crime continue to fall in Yavapai County, while others have remained high or continue to rise and fall.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports system, or UCR, allows law enforcement agencies to track various crime trends in different parts of the U.S. Pat 1 UCR crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

While 2019 UCR statistics are not yet available, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Eveleyn, numbers for 2010 through 2018 show some crimes are in decline in terms of incidents per 100.000 residents.

D’Eveleyn said 2019 statistics won’t be available until June of this year.

With the U.S. Census Bureau estimating the county’s population to now be more than 230,000 people — more than double what it was in 1990, and 60,000 more than the year 2000 population, keeping crime down has been a tough task.

Sheriff Scott Mascher is not seeking re-election and will step down at the end of this year. He said diversion programs make a big difference.

“I am pleased to report a general decline in Part 1 Crimes from 2015 through 2018 and attribute some of the success to our pre-arrest diversion programs that have been ongoing over the last couple of years,” Mascher said. “As Chairman of the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition, I know our stakeholders have also played a role in helping to decriminalize mental health (-related incidents) by providing appropriate resources, both pre- and post-arrest, and thus reducing recidivism.”

Mascher said one example of the move toward decriminalizing mental health issues has been deputies and police officers throughout the county receiving comprehensive mental health training and gaining access to roll-out teams.

These teams, comprised of mental health professionals, are trained to handle crisis situations in the field and divert subjects from jail when appropriate, Mascher said.

“So far, nearly 2,000 persons have been diverted across the county as a result of these programs,” Mascher said. “And I want to mention that the overall decline crime has occurred even as our population increases. The jail is still overcrowded, so these measures have been critical to keep the population as low as possible while maintaining my focus on public safety.”

The new $70 million facility about to be built in the Prescott area will offer mental health services within it. This facility will augment the Yavapai County Detention Center in Camp Verde.

Yavapai County crime trends

All totals are per 100,000 of population

ALL PART 1 CRIMES

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 2357.5 3942.1 3350.5

2011 2499.9 3969.0 3292.5

2012 2358.0 3968.1 3255.7

2013 2177.1 3815.5 3112.7

2014 1733.2 3597.3 2946.0

2015 2270.3 3443.4 2885.0

2016 2189.3 3448.5 2849.1

2017 2099.5 3422.8 2757.7

2018 1657.7 3151.8 2580.1

MURDER

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 3.3 6.4 4.8

2011 8.0 6.1 4.7

2012 5.5 5.5 4.7

2013 0.9 5.4 4.5

2014 0.9 4.7 4.4

2015 4.0 4.5 4.9

2016 2.6 5.5 5.4

2017 1.7 5.9 5.3

2018 3.0 5.1 5.0

RAPE

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 24.2 33.9 27.7

2011 16.4 38.6 27.0

2012 20.8 34.7 27.1

2013 24.7 46.0 35.9

2014 9.0 50.2 37.0

2015 25.8 45.5 39.3

2016 21.1 47.5 40.9

2017 33.9 51.0 41.7

2018 25.8 50.7 42.6

ROBBERY

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 10.0 108.5 119.3

2011 13.6 110.5 113.9

2012 22.2 112.7 113.1

2013 13.7 101.1 109.0

2014 15.3 92.8 101.3

2015 12.0 93.1 102.2

2016 21.6 101.8 102.9

2017 18.7 106.0 98.6

2018 7.7 91.0 86.2

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 278.2 259.3 252.8

2011 315.5 259.0 241.5

2012 270.9 276.0 242.8

2013 198.7 263.9 229.6

2014 156.5 252.1 229.2

2015 245.1 267.1 238.1

2016 235.5 315.4 248.3

2017 250.0 345.0 249.2

2018 203.1 328.1 246.8

BURGLARY

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 493.8 794.3 701.0

2011 520.5 845.7 701.3

2012 442.5 807.8 672.2

2013 406.5 732.4 610.5

2014 226.5 647.1 537.2

2015 352.9 555.9 494.7

2016 413.7 544.4 468.9

2017 334.3 536.3 429.7

2018 232.8 439.7 376.0

LARCENY-THEFT

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 1452.4 2403.2 2005.8

2011 1530.6 2402.9 1974.1

2012 1492.9 2439.1 1965.4

2013 1425.3 2403.5 1901.9

2014 1266.3 2289.1 1821.5

2015 1519.9 2231.5 1783.6

2016 1391.3 2168.1 1745.4

2017 1356.5 2107.0 1695.5

2018 1098.1 1970.3 1594.6

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Year, Yavapai County, State of Arizona, U.S. total

2010 95.7 336.5 239.1

2011 95.5 306.2 230.0

2012 103.1 292.3 230.4

2013 107.3 263.2 221.3

2014 58.6 261.3 215.4

2015 110.5 245.8 222.2

2016 103.4 265.8 237.3

2017 104.3 271.6 237.7

2018 87.2 266.9 228.9