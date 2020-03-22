OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, March 23
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

One National Guard role: Ensure groceries get to stores
Army NG can also set up field hospitals

A pair of military vehicles were spotted on a transport truck over the weekend in Cottonwood, spurring conversation of how Gov. Doug Ducey plans to utilize National Guard troops he mentioned in an order signed late last week. Ducey and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire held a press conference Friday to explain the role that Arizona National Guard troops would play during COVID_19 spread prevention, such as helping move large quantities of food between warehouses and grocery stores. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

A pair of military vehicles were spotted on a transport truck over the weekend in Cottonwood, spurring conversation of how Gov. Doug Ducey plans to utilize National Guard troops he mentioned in an order signed late last week. Ducey and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire held a press conference Friday to explain the role that Arizona National Guard troops would play during COVID_19 spread prevention, such as helping move large quantities of food between warehouses and grocery stores. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 22, 2020 7:07 p.m.

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey wants federal dollars and an expanded role for the Arizona National Guard, saying the citizens, economy and infrastructure of the state have been "catastrophically affected'' by COVID-19.

"The State of Arizona resources are being overwhelmed and additional federal funding is critical," Ducey wrote in a letter Friday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper. "This event has caused and continues to cause widespread effects (both known and unknown)."

The governor's letter went out the same day that he and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire had a press conference to explain the role that Guard troops, called out by Ducey the day before, would play.

Both emphasized that they were there for logistical support, largely to help restock the shelves of grocery stores that had been stripped bare of many items by people who were hoarding.

"We can do big-scale logistics,'' said McGuire, the adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard. He said that particularly mean moving large quantities of food "that final mile'' between warehouses and grocery stores.

What was not mentioned at the time was that Ducey was telling Esper that he foresees the need for up to 5,500 troops and an even larger role for the Guard, including:

-Providing hazmat protective equipment to hospitals which now have "inadequate and uni-sized protective gear;"

-Assembly and preparation of field hospitals to treat those with non-COVID-19 conditions to allow hospitals to focus on those with the novel coronavirus;

-Provide a reserve of medical providers.

But Ducey said it may not stop there, saying troops could provide "additional assistance (which) may also include future support to local law enforcement.

The governor said, though, duties would include those "not impeded by Posse Comitatus."

That 1878 law prohibits the use of the military to enforce the law or suppress civil disorder unless expressly ordered to do so by the president. But the governor said that those limitations do not apply when Guard troops are "under state command and control.''

Ducey did not explain what role he wants them to play but only that they are needed -- and the federal government should come up with some cash.

"The citizens, economy and infrastructure of the state of Arizona catastrophically affected by COVID-19 ultimately affect the citizens, economy and infrastructure of the nation,'' the governor wrote. And he said that without federal funding "Arizona will be incapable of quelling the risk to the state and nation.''

Gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak denied late Sunday that his boss was withholding information from the public about conditions in Arizona or the role Ducey wants the Guard to play.

"This letter is intended to secure an offset from the federal government for National Guard activity here in the state,'' he said. And Ptak denied that his boss is either not telling the whole story to Arizona residents or to the Pentagon whose dollars he is seeking.

"We've been straightforward about what we expect them to do,'' he said, calling the letter and the verbiage "something we have to do'' to draw down federal dollars.

"The governor has been very transparent about Arizona's COVID-19 response, including daily press briefings last week,'' Ptak said.

When Ducey wrote the letter to Esper he told the Pentagon chief that Arizona had 44 confirmed cases and no known deaths. As of Sunday afternoon, that number had reached 152 with two deaths, including three cases in Yavapai County.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

photo

Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, Friday, with Gov. Doug Ducey and Health Director Cara Christ saying that National Guard troops would be used largely to help deliver groceries to supermarkets. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Governor not in favor of citizen quarantines
Ducey still reluctant to order Arizonans to stay home
Governor sends 338 National Guard soldiers to border
Ducey: Arizona will comply with federal refugee order
Brewer takes offensive in getting National Guard troops to boost state border patrol
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News