Mon, March 23
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area

A woman is dead after drowning in the Verde River while floating on a paddle board between the Lower TAPCO access point and Tuzigoot Bridge in Clarkdale on Saturday, according to Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig. File photo

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 22, 2020 5:10 p.m.

CLARKDALE - A woman is dead after drowning in the Verde River while floating on a paddleboard between the Lower TAPCO access point and Tuzigoot Bridge in Clarkdale on Saturday, according to Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig.

She was floating with other people in waters that Von Gausig said were high and that he would only recommend for experienced kayakers and paddle-boarders.

Paddleboards are like surfboards that people stand on and float on the river, he said. The mayor said they were not releasing the name until the family members are notified. He did not know her age. She apparently separated from her paddleboard, Von Gausig said. And was wearing a personal flotation device jacket.

“The river is high,” he said. He did not know the victim’s experience level. Until the river gets down, it’s not suitable for anybody but experienced kayakers.

There is a lot of debris and obstructions that are dangerous, Von Gausig said.

The mayor said, to his knowledge, there hasn’t been a drowning in that section of the river, which is popular among kayakers and kayak companies who draw permits to float tours there.

The woman was taken to the Verde Valley Medical Center.

