TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, March 23
All Yavapai County jury trials postponed until April 17, 2020

All jury trials scheduled in Superior, Justice and Municipal Courts in Yavapai County have been suspended through April 17. (Yavapai County Superior Court/Courtesy)

Staff Report
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 9:05 a.m.

Pursuant to Arizona Supreme Court’s Administrative Order 2020-48, all jury trials scheduled in Superior, Justice and Municipal Courts in Yavapai County have been suspended through April 17.

Any prospective jurors who have been summonsed for jury duty or Grand Jury empanelment with a report date on or before April 17 do not need to appear on the date and time indicated on their summons.

If you have received a summons for that time period, please contact the Jury Office at 928-777-3022 (Prescott) or 928-554-8938 (Verde) to confirm you do not have to appear.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Superior Court.

