All Yavapai County jury trials postponed until April 17, 2020
Pursuant to Arizona Supreme Court’s Administrative Order 2020-48, all jury trials scheduled in Superior, Justice and Municipal Courts in Yavapai County have been suspended through April 17.
Any prospective jurors who have been summonsed for jury duty or Grand Jury empanelment with a report date on or before April 17 do not need to appear on the date and time indicated on their summons.
If you have received a summons for that time period, please contact the Jury Office at 928-777-3022 (Prescott) or 928-554-8938 (Verde) to confirm you do not have to appear.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Superior Court.
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Sedona mayor declares state of emergency
- Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
- Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Sedona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 update
- One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: