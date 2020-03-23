OFFERS
Mon, March 23
Camp Verde Library closed to public effective 5 p.m. Monday

Camp Verde Community Library (Photo by Bill Helm)

Camp Verde Community Library (Photo by Bill Helm)

Staff Report
Originally Published: March 23, 2020 10:15 a.m.

CAMP VERDE -- Monday, March 23, 5 p.m., Camp Verde Community Library will close to the public. The decision was made to close in compliance with Governor Doug Ducey’s directive on Friday to close restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters to the public in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Yavapai Community Health Services reported three confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, March 22.

Staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Thursday to take calls, respond to emails, and provide curbside pickup of library materials.

Delivery of materials from other libraries is being suspended by the Yavapai Library Network. Library materials may be returned in the outside Book Return 24/7. Staff will empty the return and check the items in as needed. No overdue fines are or will be charged.

Library staff will continue to update the community via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/campverdelibrary/ and to provide virtual support with online resources at www.cvlibrary.org.

Please contact Library Director Kathy Hellman directly at 928-554-8381 with questions, comments or requests.

