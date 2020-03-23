City confirms outdoor patio dining must shut down

COTTONWOOD - The City of Cottonwood encourages citizens to support local restaurants by enjoying takeout service, but it is important that customers pick up orders and return home, according to a news release sent out Monday afternoon.

In the release, the city asks businesses and customers to honor Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order and Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski’s proclamation of emergency, both issued last week, which require the closure of bars and limits restaurants to drive-thru, pickup, and delivery service only.\

These directives prohibit on-site dining to area establishments, including patios and outdoor seating areas.

City Manager Ron Corbin said Monday that the mayor’s proclamation “includes breweries, wineries, tasting rooms, etc.”

And as for businesses selling along a sidewalk?

“It depends,” Corbin said. “Restaurants are allowed to sell curbside. Customer orders their food and then leaves. There should not be any seating for consuming either on their premises or the sidewalk.

These closures are mandatory and necessary, the release states. The city urges the business community to work together to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The City of Cottonwood will keep the COVID-19 portion of the website up-to-date as new information becomes available through links on its home page, cottonwoodaz.gov.

Corbin said he realizes the directive is an abrupt change from the normal flow of business, for some establishments.

“The community is adjusting,” Corbin said. “I expect additional compliance as this progresses.”